Gas Price Update: Find Lowest Price Near New Lenox

NEW LENOX, IL — New Lenox residents are experiencing more pain at the pump with gas prices continuing to soar. The average price of gas in Illinois was at about $4.53 per gallon Wednesday, according to AAA. That's a $0.10 jump from Tuesday's prices, and a $0.60 increase from a week ago.

Nationally, the average Wednesday was about $4.25 per gallon.

In Will County, gas prices were slightly over the state average on Wednesday, at around $4.57 per gallon.

The increases are especially sharp considering that the average gas price in Illinois was just $2.95 a year ago.

But, if you know where to look, you can find cheaper gas prices throughout Will County.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Will County is selling for $4.19 at Casey's, 280 E. Main St. in Braidwood. Here are some other places you can save in Will County:

Mohsen, 24001 Lorenzo Road in Wilmington, $4.24.

Shell, 24225 W. Lorenzo Road in Wilmington, $4.26.

BP, 1522 Clement St. in Joliet, $4.35.

As Patch reported March 6, the recent climb in pump prices primarily is attributable to the high cost of crude oil, according to AAA. Moderating winter weather and optimism over a possible decline in COVID-19 cases have led to an increase in gas demand.

"More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a news release. "And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon."





Eric Heyl, Patch Staff, contributed to this article

This article originally appeared on the New Lenox Patch