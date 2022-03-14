Gas Price Update: Find Lowest Price Near Mokena

MOKENA, IL — Mokena residents are experiencing more pain at the pump with gas prices continuing to soar. The average price of gas in Illinois was at about $4.57 per gallon Monday, according to AAA. That's on par with Sunday's prices, but still up $0.31 increase from a week ago.

Nationally, the average Thursday was about $4.33 per gallon.

In Will County, gas prices were slightly over the state average on Thursday, at around $4.56 per gallon.

The increases are especially sharp considering that the average gas price in Illinois was just $3.02 a year ago.

Related: Surging Prices Spur Talks Of Repealing Illinois' Gasoline Tax

But, if you know where to look, you can find cheaper gas prices throughout Will County.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Will County is selling for $4.24 at Moshen, 24001 Lorenzo Road, Wilmington. Here are some other places you can save in Will County:

  • Shell, 24225 W. Lorenzo Road in Wilmington, $4.34.

  • Mobil, 12108 W. 159th St., Homer Glen, $4.37.

  • Speedway, 12007 W. 159th St., Homer Glen, $4.38

As Patch reported March 6, the recent climb in pump prices primarily is attributable to the high cost of crude oil, according to AAA. Moderating winter weather and optimism over a possible decline in COVID-19 cases have led to an increase in gas demand.

"More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a news release. "And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon."

Eric Heyl, Patch Staff, contributed to this article

