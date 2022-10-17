Gas price in Michigan drops 15 cents, down to $4.20 a gallon, $4.08 in metro Detroit

The average price for gas in Michigan yoyos — this week falling 15 cents a gallon to $4.20 for regular unleaded, AAA said Monday.

It was still, however, 40 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago.

"If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the week," Adrienne Woodland, a spokeswoman for AAA said, adding that Michigan motorists — after steady declines, then a spike in pump prices — now "seem to be seeing some relief."

Michigan motorists are paying an average of $63 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

The national average price is $3.89 a gallon, and metro Detroit’s average, $4.08.

Gas demand decreased nationally from 9.47 million barrels a day to 8.28 million barrels a day, and total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2 million barrels of crude oil to 209.5 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Lower demand and increasing supply and fluctuating prices contributed to the downward trend.

Most expensive gas price averages

Lansing: $4.32

Jackson: $4.31

Saginaw: $4.30

Least expensive gas price averages

Traverse City: $4.07

Metro Detroit: $4.08

Ann Arbor: $4.21

