Gas Price Update: Prices Going Down Near Frankfort

FRANKFORT, IL — Frankfort residents are getting a little relief at the pump with gas prices down from the previous week. The average price of gas in Illinois was at about $4.51 per gallon Monday, according to AAA. That's down $0.06 from a week ago.

Nationally, the average Monday was about $4.26 per gallon.

In Will County, gas prices were slightly under the state average on Monday, at around $4.46 per gallon.

Even with this week's decline in price, the average for gas is still above what it was in Illinois last month, which was $3.70.

But, if you know where to look, you can find cheaper gas prices throughout Will County.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Will County is selling for $4.22 at Citgo, 270 W. North St., in Manhattan. Here are some other places you can save in Will County:

Murphy USA, 431 E Lincoln Highway in New Lenox, $4.22.

Exxon, 121 W. Laraway Road in New Lenox, $4.25.

Speedway, 800 W. Maple St. in New Lenox, $4.26

As Patch reported March 6, the overall climb in pump prices primarily is attributable to the high cost of crude oil, according to AAA. Moderating winter weather and optimism over a possible decline in COVID-19 cases have led to an increase in gas demand.

"More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump," AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a news release. "And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon."

