Gas Price Record, Crash Into Outdoor Dining Area | Top News

Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.

VA Gas Prices Hit Record High

Gas prices reached an all-time high in Virginia on Wednesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupts oil markets around the world.

VA, DC Weather: Bomb Cyclone On Track For Saturday: What To Know

A "bomb cyclone" of heavy rain, strong wind gusts and snow showers is forecast for Virginia and Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

1 Dead, 7 Injured When SUV Crashes Into Outdoor Dining Area

One person was killed and seven people were injured early Friday afternoon when an SUV driven by an elderly man slammed into the outdoor seating area of the Parthenon restaurant on Connecticut Ave, Northwest.

Metro Station Closures Expected Throughout Transit System In 2022

Although both the Silver Line extension and the Potomac Yard Station opening are expected later this year, Metro is also focused on soon completing its multi-year platform reconstruction effort and other large construction projects in 2022.

COVID 2-Year Anniversary: See How Virginians Coped With Pandemic

Monday marks the two-year anniversary of Virginia's first known case of the coronavirus. Over the past two years, nearly 19,000 Virginia residents have died from COVID-19 and more than 1.6 million have tested positive.

Daylight Saving Time Countdown: VA Bid To Keep Change Failed

Giving up an hour of sleep is not ideal, and mornings will get darker again when Virginia and DC move clocks ahead for the start of daylight saving time in just a few days. But many residents welcome more sunlight at the end of a work or school day.

Nationals Season Back On: When MLB Season Will Start

Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed to a deal that would end the lockout and give fans a full season. Opening Day is set for April 7.

VA School Superintendents Urge Youngkin To Terminate Tip Line

All 133 of Virginia's public school division superintendents also called on Youngkin to immediately scrap a tip line created for residents to report teachers and schools to his administration.

Mask Requirement Changes At DC Public Schools Starting Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, students, teachers and staff members at D.C. Public Schools will no longer be required to wear a mask inside.

Officer's Suicide After Capitol Riot Declared Line-Of-Duty Death

The death by suicide of a D.C. police officer who fought to protect the U.S. Capitol from rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, has been deemed a line-of-duty death.

Governor's School Admissions Legislation Heads To VA Governor

On Wednesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation on restricting certain practices at governor's schools, following passage by the Virginia Senate. The legislation centers around the battle over the new admissions policy at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

LGBTQ Students Targeted In Instagram Posts: Fairfax County School

LGBTQIA+ students at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke found themselves the target of a malicious Instagram account on Monday.

$1,000 For Ukraine Relief Raised From McLean Teacher's Art Class

A McLean art teacher held an art class Saturday to support Ukraine, and the effort ended up raising $1,000.

Bake For Ukraine Wait List Tops 200 In Northern Virginia

After a bakers' fundraiser to benefit Ukraine sold out in seven minutes last week, the bakers from 13 Northern Virginia bakeries finished coordinating, baking, packaging and distributing their baked goods in a matter of days. Even as they gathered to celebrate the successful fundraiser Tuesday evening, the work isn't over.

This article originally appeared on the Old Town Alexandria Patch

