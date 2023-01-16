Gas prices up 25 cents in Georgia compared to a week ago after end of gas tax suspension

Once again, the average price for a gallon of gas increased at the pump compared to a week ago.

AAA says Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is 25 cents higher than it was a week ago at this time.

This rise in price is due to Georgia ending its gas tax suspension just before midnight on Jan. 10. This tax suspension kept Georgia’s gas prices the lowest among southern states for several months.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Monday’s state average is 24 cents more than a month ago and 5 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.

As of Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Atlanta was $3.05.

TRENDING STORIES:

As of Monday, the most expensive Georgia metro markets were Brunswick, Savannah and Valdosta. Whereas, the least expensive Georgia markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker, Warner Robins. and Rome, which were all under $3 a gallon on average as of Monday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]