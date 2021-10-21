Gas prices are at a 7-year high, with one California town reaching a whopping $7.59 per gallon

Ben Gilbert
·2 min read
A sign advertising gas prices approaching $5.
Gas prices approaching $5 a gallon are displayed in front of a Shell gas station on October 05, 2021 in San Rafael, California. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

  • Gas prices in a small California town hit $7.59 per gallon of regular unleaded this week.

  • That's nearly double the national average, which is at a seven-year high.

  • As ever, a variety of complex factors play into the cost of gasoline.

This week at your average American gas station, you're likely to find prices in the $3.50 range for one gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

But if you're in rural California along the Big Sur coastline, you could pay more than double that price.

In Gorda, for instance, one gas station is charging a whopping $7.59 per gallon of regular unleaded, and premium is just shy of $8.50 per gallon, local ABC affiliate KFSN reported on Thursday.

Even if you're filling up a car with a relatively small tank, at $7.59 per gallon, you're looking at over $75 for just 10 gallons.

It's not just you: Gasoline prices are at a seven-year high, according to federal data. Though there are some clear reasons for this that are particular to this moment in time, such as the ongoing effects of the global pandemic, gas prices are the result of a variety of complex factors.

The cartel of oil exporters that control the oil market, for instance, has a huge amount of influence over the price of gasoline. That group, which includes OPEC and other oil-producing nations, recently reconfirmed plans to gradually increase oil production despite pressure from the United States and India.

Unfortunately, the upward trend in gasoline prices is expected to continue, according to AAA.

"With oil prices remaining elevated, pump prices will follow suit because the cost of crude oil accounts for more than half of the price of each gallon of gas," a blog post from the American Automobile Association said. Oil demand, the post said, is only expected to increase as winter approaches, and that could put more pressure on supply in the coming months.

Got a tip? Contact Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email (bgilbert@insider.com), or Twitter DM (@realbengilbert). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a non-work device to reach out. PR pitches by email only, please.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Missouri gas prices shoot above $3 per gallon for first time in seven years

    The price is $1.20 more per gallon compared to this time last year.

  • California coastal gas station charging nearly $8 a gallon

    California coastal gas station 40 minutes north of San Simeon is charging nearly $8 a gallon for gas.

  • Report: Push to ban gas appliances in California based on faulty science

    An ongoing push to ban natural gas appliances in California cites a university and environmental group report that used misleading science to help their argument, according to an industry report.

  • Fire that threatened Lake Tahoe region is now 100% contained

    The fire, which scorched more than 346 square miles (896 square kilometers) of the Sierra Nevada and burned hundreds of homes, reached the milestone late Wednesday, according to a report from firefighting officials. Storms this week covered the western side of the fire in snow, rain fell on the eastern side and stronger storms are expected throughout this week.

  • One of world's last two northern white rhinos dropped from race to save the species

    One of the world's last two northern white rhinos, a mother and her daughter, is being retired from a breeding programme aimed at saving the species from extinction, scientists said on Thursday. Najin, 32, is the mother of Fatu who is now the only donor left in the programme, which aims to implant artificially developed embryos into another more abundant species of rhino in Kenya. There are no known living males and neither of the two remaining northern white rhinos can carry a calf to term.

  • Pelosi: Democrats may nix tax increase from big spending package

    Democrats may end up nixing a plan to hike taxes in order to pay for a massive social welfare spending package.

  • Los Angeles bans homeless encampments in 54 spots across city

    The city of Los Angeles outlawed homeless encampments Wednesday at 54 locations across the city.

  • Omar wants government to monitor 'Islamophobic' people

    Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Jan Schakowsky of Illinois introduced legislation Thursday that would create an office to monitor "Islamophobic" U.S. citizens and anti-Muslim bigotry.

  • Elon Musk gets the greenlight to connect the Las Vegas Strip with tunnels full of Teslas

    The Boring Company's first major urban project will be a 29-mile-long network of tunnels serving 51 stations below the Las Vegas Strip.

  • Southwest to trim flights due to staff shortages

    Southwest Airlines said Thursday that recent flight cancelations will cost the company $75 million as it confronts an ongoing labor crunch that has forced it to scale back capacity.

  • Stimulus Update: Some Americans Could See More Stimulus Money in 2022

    The American Rescue Plan Act was a comprehensive coronavirus relief bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of this year. It authorized $1,400 stimulus checks for adults and dependents as well as additional payments for parents that would continue throughout 2021. One of the Biden administration's most important accomplishments in the American Rescue Plan Act was the expansion of an existing tax credit that's available to parents.

  • Rude shoppers are fueling America's crippling labor shortage

    Some retail and restaurant workers say abusive customers are one of the main reasons they quit retail work. Many won't return to the industry.

  • Why the supply chain is in crisis, spurring an 'everything shortage'

    Americans seem to be facing shortages at every turn. Here's everything you need to know about what's causing the supply-chain crisis.

  • Brent Crude Closes Above $85 a Barrel for First Time Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- The global benchmark Brent closed above $85 a barrel for the first time since October 2018 amid a stronger equity market and ongoing concerns around a worldwide energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuz

  • Helium: South Africa strikes new 'gold'

    In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium.

  • U.S. Postal Service enacts tobacco, marijuana and hemp e-cigarette limitations

    The U.S. Postal Service on Thursday restricted the mailing of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), or e-cigarettes to consumers. The USPS's ban included products containing THC and hemp/CBD products in electronic delivery systems. Adults can make non-commercial shipments, but are limited to 10 shipments in a 30-day period. Hemp and CBD products that are not in the form of electronic delivery systems - such as vape pens - may be mailed if they contain less than 0.3% of THC. The rules were

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Saudi Arabia Says OPEC+ Is Powerless to Ease Gas Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said any extra oil from the OPEC+ cartel would do little to bring down surging natural-gas prices.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“We see our role as extremely limited,” Saudi Energ

  • It’s Supply Chain ‘Whack-a-Mole’ as Wide Range of Common Foods Face Shortage — Should You Stock Up?

    More than a year and a half into the "new normal," restaurants and grocery stores are still struggling with shortages and delays when it comes to the supply of basic goods. While there's plenty of...

  • Climate change: Fossil fuel production set to soar over next decade

    Government plans to extract coal, oil and gas are incompatible with safe temperatures, says the UN.