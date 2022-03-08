Gas prices across Ky. soar toward $4 per gallon. Here’s what you’ll pay by county

Average gas prices in the Bluegrass State ticked closer to $4 per gallon Tuesday as President Joe Biden planned to announce a ban on Russian oil imports following the invasion of Ukraine. The move will likely drive prices at the pump even higher.

Tuesday, AAA reported the average price per gallon across Kentucky was $3.93. Nationally, the average cost of a gallon for regular fuel is $4.17, making it the highest-ever recorded price, not accounting for inflation. The national average has not been this high since July 2008, according to AAA.

What’s driving the recent surge in prices? Growing support among the nation’s leaders to restrict Russian energy imports. Biden planned to announce a ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday, NPR reported. It represents the latest move to turn up the heat on the Kremlin for launching an invasion of Ukraine and unleashing a new refugee crisis in Europe.

Where can I find the cheapest gas in Lexington?

GasBuddy has a real-time, crowd-sourced map tracking local gas prices at Lexington pumps.

Most prices in and around Lexington hovered at $3.99 per gallon Tuesday morning, with the cheapest fuel found at $3.65 at Joe’s Mini Food Mart on East Loudon Avenue and Thorntons on North Broadway.

Where in Kentucky is gas the cheapest?

Average gas prices are already $4 per gallon in and around Jefferson County, but you can see how your county compares at the map below.