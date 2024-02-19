Gas prices up across Pittsburgh region, nationwide

Gas prices are rising.

In Pittsburgh, AAA says the price for a gallon of gas is up 13 cents since this time last week.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy breaks down why they’re rising -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.

