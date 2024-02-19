Gas prices up across Pittsburgh region, nationwide

Gas prices are rising.

In Pittsburgh, AAA says the price for a gallon of gas is up 13 cents since this time last week.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy breaks down why they’re rising -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.

You may have noticed, gas prices are going up. According to AAA, the average price

for a gallon of gas in Pittsburgh is $3.63 a gallon, up 13 cents in the

last week. Live reports on the reason why on Channel 11 Morning News#wpxi pic.twitter.com/r5S5uomZQb — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) February 19, 2024

