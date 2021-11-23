Gas prices up ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
High gas prices are chipping away at consumer budgets just as the busy holiday travel season is underway. (Nov. 23)
High gas prices are chipping away at consumer budgets just as the busy holiday travel season is underway. (Nov. 23)
The Bills may not believe it, but their season is in danger of falling apart and they need to get it fixed, and quick.
The New York Islanders will be without Brock Nelson for 2-4 weeks while Zdeno Chara has been added to the NHL's COVID protocol.
If you’re on the water near Bradenton, here’s how locals spot and catch tripletail.
Climate change isn’t what’s driving some U.S. coal-fired power plants to shut down. Dozens of plants nationwide plan to stop burning coal this decade to comply with more stringent federal wastewater guidelines, according to state regulatory filings, as the industry continues moving away from the planet-warming fossil fuel to make electricity. The new wastewater rule requires power plants to clean coal ash and toxic heavy metals such as mercury, arsenic and selenium from plant wastewater before it is dumped into streams and rivers.
A research team was stunned in 2019 when it asked for help identifying monitor lizards in Palm Beach County and half of the photos were of tegus.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s move to unleash supplies from U.S. petroleum reserves will flood the market with sour crude that refiners are currently shunning. Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanSour crudes are heavy
U.S. pressure on OPEC+ to pump more oil and cool red-hot crude prices has shone a spotlight on a relatively new problem for the producer group: it doesn't have much extra capacity to hike output faster, even if it wanted to. Yet OPEC+ can't even hit those goals. Production by OPEC+ was 700,000 bpd less than planned in both September and October, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), raising the prospect of a tight market and high oil prices for longer.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly the companies were required to do and targeted some firms that already have Russian offices. Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users have been obliged to open offices in Russia since a new law took effect on July 1.
Biden wants cheaper fill-ups for American drivers, but oil-producing nations want prices to go up.
President Joe Biden's decision to release part of the nation's strategic oil reserves should lead to lower gasoline prices across the country, but it might take a couple of weeks to do so. In the...
When it comes to holiday decorating, the more the merrier. Lights on your roof, windows, and front door? Perfect. A Christmas tree in your living room and bedroom? It’s all good. Six wreaths on the walls? You get the idea. But, while all this holiday cheer is amazing, it can get expensive. Enter: Aldi. Yes, […]
For eight straight days, household goods salesman Vipresh Shah has failed to sell a single pack of Dettol soap to the storekeepers who have been buying from him ever since he took over his family business as a teenager, 14 years ago. Shah is an official distributor for Britain's Reckitt Benckiser in Vita, near Sangli city, around 200 miles south of Mumbai. "As Reckitt's distributor, I used to be like a prince in the market," said Shah.
The festive doughnuts are the ultimate wintertime treat.
Natural gas markets have fallen again during the day on Monday but have also turned around to show signs of life at the previous uptrend line. In that sense, we are hanging on by a thread.
From an empire to bankruptcy, Kmart has seen it all.
The deal is scheduled to be announced at 5 p.m. CT (2300 GMT) on Tuesday at an event at the governor's mansion in Texas, the source said, adding that it would include remarks from a Samsung executive and Governor Greg Abbott. However, Samsung said in a statement that it had not made a final decision on the location. A site in Texas's Williamson County, near the city of Taylor, offered the best incentives package of the sites Samsung was considering, sources previously told Reuters.
Shipping companies have warned that the extra costs which will top $100 million per day a week past the grace period will be passed on to customers.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up Japanese FinanceThe Avalanche cryptocurrency has surged in the past several days, taking it briefly into the top 10 by market value and surpassing Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, after a deal related to improvement
The semiconductor shortage has disrupted the auto industry throughout 2021, halting production, reducing inventory and raising prices, a formula that has left some frustrated buyers searching for any tires to kick. For some Chicago-area dealers, the scarcity of new cars has made for a surprisingly good year, as demand outstrips supply, and profits soar. “The nice thing is that we’re selling ...
The national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.40 as of Tuesday --- more than a $1 increase from a year ago, according to AAA.