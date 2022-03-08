Gas prices aren’t really at a record high

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·4 min read

Drivers are squirming as gas prices blast through levels last seen during the oil crunch of 2008. In July of 2008, U.S. oil prices hit $145 per barrel and gas prices peaked at $4.16, according to government data. With average gas prices now around $4.19, we seem to have set a new record high.

But those are nominal prices that don’t account for inflation. If you adjust for overall price changes since 2008, gas prices would have to hit $5.25 per gallon to be a new record high, in real terms.

That doesn’t make $4.19 gas easy to deal with. Gasoline accounts for 3.4% of household spending and higher pump prices are the equivalent of a tax that leaves consumers less money to spend on other things. Some people with long commutes or a lot of kids to shuttle around feel the pain more acutely. Most people can’t do much, at least in the short term, to ease the burden of gas costs.

Even so, costly gasoline is a little less biting than it used to be. Since 2008, overall prices have risen by 29%. Average earnings have risen by 46%. So the typical worker has gotten ahead of inflation since the last time gas prices shocked drivers. Again, there are many exceptions and a lot of workers clearly feel they’re not getting ahead, regardless of what the data says.

A person uses a petrol pump at a gas station as fuel prices surged in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person uses a petrol pump at a gas station as fuel prices surged in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Gas prices are probably going higher, and there’s a chance they could reach real record highs, adjusted for inflation. Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine is remaking world energy markets as many nations reduce or cut off oil and natural gas purchases from Russia, which is the third largest producer of both.

President Biden is poised to ban U.S. imports of Russian crude oil. That only accounts for 3.3% of all crude oil imports and 1.1% of total US consumption, and on its own, the absence of Russian oil won’t push U.S. gas prices up very much, if at all.

[Follow Rick Newman on Twitter, sign up for his newsletter or send in your thoughts.]

But broader resistance to purchasing Russian oil worldwide will push global prices up, and the United States is not immune to that pressure. The United Kingdom may also ban Russian oil imports, and some oil purchasers are finding they can’t buy Russian oil even if they want to, because other sanctions on Russia’s financial system make purchase transactions difficult or impossible. If China were to sharply curtail or stop Russian oil purchases, it would intensify demand on oil from other sources and push global prices even higher.

The cure for high oil prices

This won’t go on forever. The old saying is that the cure for high oil prices is high oil prices. That’s because producers in the United States and other nations where the private sector dominates the economy drill more as the price goes up, to lock in profits they wouldn’t be able to make at lower prices. So higher prices beget more supply, which normally pushes prices back down.

But Russia is such a large producer that it could take months for other sources to replace the lost supply if Russian oil largely disappears from the market. That’s the scenario in which prices could hit a legitimate new record of $5.25, and go higher.

Drivers paying more at the pump were pretty steamed before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed prices even higher, and they blamed President Biden for prices that have doubled since he took office barely a year ago. Biden may be getting a bit of a break as gas prices cause even more pain, since American consumers seem well aware of Putin’s violent crusade and the effect on world energy markets. Biden’s approval rating was mired in the low 40s at the start of the year, but has ticked up a bit as voters give him solid marks for handling the Ukraine crisis.

It's not clear that will last, however. Biden hasn’t prepared Americans for a great deal of sacrifice on behalf of Ukraine, and even if he did, Americans might eventually tire of the economic cost of a war they have no direct stake in. If gas prices stay high long enough, it won’t matter whether they’re setting new records, or not.

Rick Newman is a columnist and author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Why 'money will never be the same' after Russia-Ukraine, and Bitcoin may benefit

    The fallout from the crisis in Eastern Europe may hurt traditional assets, but benefit crypto.

  • BBC to resume reporting from Russia

    Britain's BBC on Tuesday said it would resume English language reporting in Russia after it suspended its coverage to assess the implications of a new law. On Friday, the BBC said it had paused its reporting in Russia after parliament passed a law there that could impose a jail term of up to 15 years for anyone found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.

  • The Dow Bounces Back—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Investors have sought havens amid the turmoil in stocks. Gold prices approached $2,020 an ounce, getting near to a record closing high of $2,069.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Israel says it is prepared to host up to 25,000 Ukrainians temporarily

    Israel said on Tuesday it was ready to take in up to 5,000 Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion and allow 20,000 other Ukrainians who arrived prior to the fighting to remain temporarily. The policy was outlined by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked at a news conference, in which she also said Israel was bracing for the possible influx of tens of thousands of Ukrainians whose Jewish heritage affords them immigrant status under Israeli law. "Israel will host temporarily about 20,000 Ukrainian citizens who resided, most of them illegally, in Israel before the fighting broke out," Shaked said, in a reference to visitors and workers, such as caregivers for the elderly, who overstayed their visas.

  • Gas prices are the most expensive in US history, breaking record from 2008

    The average price for a regular gallon of gas in the US is now $4.17, according to AAA, breaking the record previously set in July 2008.

  • Russia: Ban of its Imports Will Make Oil Prices Explode

    'A rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,' said a deputy prime minister.

  • 'Be prepared for months of these high prices': How to save money as gas prices smash records

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine is driving up gas prices with the national average price per gallon reaching a record high of $4.104, GasBuddy said.

  • Biden announces U.S. ban on Russian oil imports

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Jared Blikre report that President Biden has announced a ban on Russian energy imports to the U.S.

  • Stocks flat at open after Dow hit correction, Nasdaq entered bear market

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • U.S. small business sentiment drops to lowest in over a year - survey

    The National Federation of Independent Business said its Small Business Optimism Index dropped 1.4 points to 95.7 last month from 97.1 in January. Tuesday's survey release made no mention of the war, which started in late February.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • U.S. ban on Russian oil ‘will largely be ceremonial’: Analyst

    OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about consumer reactions to rising crude oil and gas prices, what the U.S. ban on Russian imported oil would mean, the pricing outlook for jet fuel, and the gas stations Americans are boycotting.

  • Occupying Ukraine an ‘ impossible task’ and will mark ‘Putin’s end’, Ben Wallace insists

    Russian leader is a ‘spent force in the world’, defence secretary says

  • Williston-focused petroleum cos. to combine in $6B merger of equals, keep Houston HQ

    The merger-of-equals structure means that the two companies are combining without either of them turning over cash or a significant premium to the other’s legacy shareholders. These kinds of deals increased in the energy industry in 2020 due to the economic climate at the time.

  • Navalny aide urges Russian women to protest against Ukraine war

    Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed Russian opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny, has urged women across the country to use Tuesday's International Women's Day to demand an end to Russia's war on Ukraine. Navalny himself last week urged Russians, in a statement published on his behalf, to stage protests against the invasion at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends and holidays - such as Women's Day. He said protests across Russia and abroad would signal that not all Russians supported the war, and would show solidarity with the thousands of people detained in anti-war protests since the invasion began on Feb. 24.

  • With bans on Russian oil, energy execs warn about supply, security

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Executives at a U.S. energy conference raised alarms about long-term energy security as the United States moved ahead with an outright ban on Russian oil and gas imports, which sent prices surging past $130 a barrel. The CERAWeek energy conference on Houston is taking place with crude prices nearing records as nations and numerous companies ban imports from Russia - a top global exporter of oil and gas critical to the energy industry's daily flows. On Tuesday morning, President Joe Biden announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil and other energy imports.

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are getting a 5.3% lift. Fuel cell play Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is up an equal 5.3%, while rival fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is gaining 8%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of solar stocks, and fuel cell stocks?

  • Oil climbs, stocks swing as US bans Russian crude imports

    Stocks swung, oil prices jumped and the price of nickel surged so much that trading for it was shut on Tuesday, as the U.S. banned imports of oil from Russia and the economic fallout from its invasion of Ukraine kept rocking markets. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in midday trading, but only after earlier pinballing from a 0.4% gain to a 1% loss. At the center of Wall Street’s wild recent swings has been the price of oil, which has surged on worries global supplies will be upended because Russia is one of the world’s largest producers.