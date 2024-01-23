Gas prices: Average gas price decreases by 8 cents in Palm Beach County

Motorists in Palm Beach County and across Florida can expect to pay less at the gas pump this week as per-gallon prices statewide averaged less than $3 per gallon for the first time since mid-December.

The statewide per gallon average for regular unleaded fuel was $2.99 Sunday, the lowest daily average price since Dec. 20, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group. In the West Palm Beach to Boca Raton metro market, the per-gallon average was $3.21, down 8 cents from last week.

"The state average has plummeted more than 16 cents in the past two weeks," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. "Plunging temps across the country contributes to lower fuel demand, which normally leads to excess fuel supplies and lower prices. More than 70% of filling stations now have gas prices below $3 a gallon."

Gasoline prices in Florida have jumped by double digits over the past week.

Palm Beach County's prices are higher than other parts of the state because of a local tax on gasoline sales. Fort Lauderdale ($3.09) had the second-most expensive gas in the state, followed by Naples ($3.08). The cheapest gas could be found in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.83) in Florida's Panhandle.

The following per-gallon prices were posted on Monday, Jan. 22, on the website www.GasBuddy.com and represent the lowest for these parts of Palm Beach County.

Northern Palm Beach County: Costco, 3250 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, $2.75.

Central Palm Beach County: Sam's Club, 4295 45th St., West Palm Beach, $2.75.

Western Palm Beach County: Costco, 11001 Southern Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, and 7-Eleven, 10651 Southern Blvd., $2.82.

Southern Palm Beach County: BJ's, 1540 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, $2.89.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Average gas prices decrease in Palm Beach County, across Florida