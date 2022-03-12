Gas prices in Bucks County to remain high into spring, but could inch down after peak in a few days, experts say

Gas prices broke records last week, and it doesn't look like they will drop significantly any time soon while the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, impacting supply and

Last weekend, the average highest gas price in the state, set at $4.15 per gallon in 2008, was broken, according to AAA spokeswoman Jana Tidwell.

The average gas price almost a week later for the Philadelphia region was $4.43.

“We are up 43 cents week over week," she said Friday

Tidwell said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the sanctions surrounding it, have caused gas prices worldwide to jump. Russia, she said, is a global supplier, and any sanctions against the country could cause more gas price increases.

She said Friday that AAA expects gas prices to stay high into the spring. Additionally, gas is expected to switch to a summer blend in the warmer months, which helps reduce smog.

Tidwell said that switch is expected to cause gas prices to increase an average of 15 cents more.

Oil analyst Andy Lipow also said the market has been reacting to the war in Russia. Last week, he estimated gas prices could jump and average of 40 to 60 cents per gallon in the coming weeks. It took just a week to reach those numbers.

“I’ve never seen the markets move as rapidly as they had on a day-by-day basis,” he said.

Lipow said Thursday he expects prices to peak over the next few days before going down again.

He mentioned that the United Arab Emirates ambassador recently recommended that members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting (OPEC) to increase production.

Crude oil prices were $130 per barrel last week, he said, however they after that recommendation, prices dropped to $107 per barrel.

Tidwell said AAA has not seen recent double digit increase in gas prices like the organization had seen earlier that week.

On Friday, gas prices in the state were an average of about $4.44 per gallon, about 112 cents higher than the national average, according to AAA data.

In the five-county Philadelphia region, Bucks County had the second-highest average gas prices Friday, at nearly $4.49 per gallon. Philadelphia had the highest, at $4.50 a gallon. The average gas price jumped from an about $4.05 per gallon the week before.

The average gas price for the region around the same time last year was just over $3 per gallon.

Tidwell said the gas prices this time last year were lower because of decreased demand. She said travel is down in the winter months, and the demand for it isn't as high. Last year was the same situation, however the pandemic caused the demand to go down even lower.

More information on gas prices in the state may be found here, https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=PA.

