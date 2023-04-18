Gas prices in Charlotte are on the rise. Here’s how much you are paying at the pump

Spring is in full swing, and gas prices are creeping back up in Charlotte.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Charlotte is $3.48, up from $3.45 a week ago. It is also an increase from $3.23 in March, according to AAA.

Metrics compiled by AAA show that the national average gas price rose seven cents in the last week to $3.68.

The spike in gas prices, the agency said in a news release, is due to the high cost of oil.

“When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said, “and as long as oil costs remain at the current level, drivers will likely see incremental price increases for now.”

Why are oil prices rising?

In early April, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries announced it would cut oil production, causing prices to rise, USA Today reported.

Many U.S. oil refineries are also performing routine maintenance during spring and switching to summer gas, which often leads to higher prices.

In accordance with the Clean Air Act, refiners are required to switch to summer blend formulas for many urban markets around May 1 each year. These blends usually contain ethanol and are more expensive to make, which can cause gas prices to rise.

Where is the cheapest gas in Charlotte?

There are at least six stations in the Charlotte area selling regular unleaded gasoline for under $3.35 per gallon, according to the latest Gas Buddy Gas Price Map: