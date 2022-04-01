Are gas prices coming down in Charlotte? Keep up with the averages with this tracker

Gas prices have come down slightly from the record levels they reached in mid-March, but with the national average for a gallon of regular gas still sitting above $4, they can still put a financial strain on many.

The national average on Friday was $4.21, according to AAA. North Carolina’s average was lower, $3.98. And the news of the U.S. planning more releases from oil reserves should help continue the downward trend, AAA says.

Still, the drop won’t happen instantaneously. This interactive map, which updates daily and is powered by data from AAA, breaks down prices by county.

Here’s what to know about gas prices in and around Charlotte and throughout North Carolina and when they may come down further:

Charlotte gas prices

Some takeaways from the data:

Mecklenburg County’s average as of Friday, $4.07, was higher than the statewide average of $3.98 but lower than the national average of $4.21.

Lincoln County had the lowest average of the counties around Mecklenburg on Friday, $3.98. Cabarrus and Union counties had the highest, both with an average of $4.04.

Hyde County had the highest average in the state as of Friday, $4.41 for a gallon of regular. And Beaufort County had the lowest average, $3.77.

North Carolina is among the top 10 states that “have seen the largest changes” in gas price averages in the last week, down 6 cents.

Will gas prices continue to go down?

The U.S. announced Thursday that it would release up to 180 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to help bring down gas prices, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine for putting a strain on the global supply chain.

And gas demand has decreased, according to AAA.

“The drop in gas demand, alongside growth in total stocks, contributes to price decreases,” AAA said in a statement. “If demand continues to decline as gasoline stocks continue to build, the national average will likely continue to move lower.”

Gas stimulus check

Recent high gas prices have triggered some Congress members to float legislation to provide people with payments or rebates to help pay to fill up their cars.

Story continues

Three bills have been proposed at the federal level, and some states are considering their own programs for residents.

North Carolina is not among them.

Observer reporter Evan Moore contributed to the reporting of this story.