How do your gas prices compare to other California counties? See on this interactive map

National gasoline prices increased last week, primarily because of the price surge in crude oil, according to a new gas report.

The national average for a gallon of gas, as of Tuesday, rose 2 cents to $3.30 — which is 3 cents less than a month ago and more than $1 higher than a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

Since the global price for oil accounts for nearly half of that consumers pay at the pump, higher oil costs will usually result in higher gas prices.

California gas prices

California pump prices follow a similar trend.

The current average price for regular gasoline is $4.65, which is about the same as last month but $1.36 more than a year ago.

Last week The Bee reported that cities like Sacramento could see average prices for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline soar above $5 per gallon by spring.

But Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed suspending the gasoline and diesel fuel tax inflation-related increases expected in July.

The plan could save California motorists, who pay more for gasoline on average than any drivers in the country, money.

Sacramento gas prices

As of Tuesday, the average price for a gallon a regular gasoline in Sacramento was $4.63, which is less than a cent lower than a month ago but $1.34 more than a year ago.

The average for regular fuel hasn’t yet moved above the Nov. 29 record average of $4.72.

These patterns follow in several California areas: Bakersfield, Chico, Fresno, Los Angeles, Modesto, Santa Cruz, Stockton, Ventura, Visalia and the Davis area.

Modesto’s highest recorded average of $4.62 hasn’t been topped since Nov. 29 and its current regular gas price average is $4.47. Fresno’s average price of $4.63 hasn’t been broken since Nov. 27 and its current average regular gas price is $4.53.

The data used in this interactive map, collected from AAA, was updated Monday. Here are the regular gas prices in California by county, which differ from the metro areas listed below. See where you land:

BAKERSFIELD

Highest gas average: $4.66 on Nov. 27

Current gas price average: $4.60

CHICO - PARADISE

Highest gas average: $4.59 on Nov. 28

Current gas price average: $4.44

LOS ANGELES - LONG BEACH

Highest gas average: $4.71 on Nov. 27

Current gas price average: $4.67

SANTA CRUZ - WATSONVILLE

Highest gas average: $4.77 on Nov. 27

Current gas price average: $4.67

STOCKTON - LODI

Highest gas average: $4.68 on Nov. 27

Current gas price average: $4.55

VENTURA

Highest gas average: $4.70 on Nov. 30

Current gas price average: $4.67

VISALIA - PORTERVILLE

Highest gas average: $4.68 on Nov. 26

Current gas price average: $4.55

YOLO

Highest gas average: $4.69 on Nov. 30

Current gas price average: $4.61

Although California didn’t make the nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases, it still remains as the nation’s top most expensive markets, according to AAA.

