Gas prices continue to climb in Washington

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Gas prices are continuing to go up in Washington state.

On Tuesday, AAA reported gas was at $5.32 a gallon in Washington, a 30-cent hike from a week ago when prices were just over $5 a gallon on average.

While experts said they were surprised by a big one-day hike last week, there were several factors that are being blamed, including the war in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, regional refinery outages on the West Coast and Midwest have been affecting prices.

Due to infrastructure problems, refineries have had to shut units without warning when usually, there is only refinery maintenance in the fall when the summer demand drops.

As for prices in the Seattle-Bellevue-Everett area, the current average for a gallon of gas is $5.50. In Tacoma, the average is 5 cents cheaper.

The national average for a gallon of gas rose seven cents over the past week, hitting $3.79.

Because higher state taxes are levied on crude oil on the West Coast, it is part of the reason for higher gas prices.

