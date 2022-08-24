Gas prices continue to decline. Here's how prices in Illinois compare to other states.

In this June 11, 2013, file photo, a motorist puts fuel in his car's gas tank at a service station in Springfield, Ill. [AP]

Summer is slowly winding down.

It's nearly Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of the season and a time when the best of summer – barbecues, swimming, a day off — meets the early signs of fall — the start of college, high school football and cooler temperatures.

For Illinoisans planning to hit the road for one last summer fling, there's good news on the gas price front. Prices have been on a consistent decline for the past two months.

Of course, how much one pays for gas can sometimes depend on where the tank is filled. Springfield — and Illinois in general — is no different.

Here's a look at how gas prices in Springfield and the state compare with those in other areas of the country, as the Labor Day weekend nears.

What's the average gas price in Springfield today?

According to AAA, the average gas price sits at $3.83 per gallon in the Springfield area for regular unleaded, down more than 50 cents from where it was one month ago and nearly a dollar-and-a-half more than what it was in June, when prices hit a record $5.28 per gallon. However, it is up from where it was just one week ago, when prices were 10 cents lower than they were today.

Across the city, prices vary with prices on the north end of town being lower than those in the city center, for instance. According to GasBuddy, the Thorntons station on Peoria Road across from the Illinois State Fairgrounds currently has regular unleaded at $3.64 per gallon, compared to the Circle K on North Grand Avenue East, where prices are still above $4 per gallon.

How does that compare with prices statewide?

Prices in Springfield and the surrounding area are 40 cents lower than they are across the rest of Illinois, with prices sitting at $4.24 per gallon statewide according to AAA.

A big reason for the higher state average is due to higher prices in Chicago, where the average price of regular unleaded in the city sits at $4.96 per gallon – more than a dollar higher than in Springfield and the rest of the state. Prices aren't much lower in the suburbs, where prices sit at $4.59 per gallon.

In other areas of the state, AAA has prices in Bloomington-Normal at $3.79 a gallon; Peoria, $3.95; Champaign-Urbana, $3.90; Rockford, $4.01; and the Quad Cities, $4.17.

What about prices in the surrounding states?

Notably, gas prices in bordering states such as Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin are lower than what they are in Illinois and even lower than what is seen in Springfield, in large part due to lower state and local gas taxes in those areas.

For instance, Illinois' tax on motor fuel is 39 cents a gallon, with higher rates in other areas of the state, such as Chicago. In comparison, Missouri has a 22-cent tax on gas, with Iowa ranging from 24-30 cents a gallon. Wisconsin sees a 31-cent per gallon tax, while Indiana has a 33-cent tax for fuel.

Illinois' gas taxes are among the highest in the nation, ranking sixth in the country behind Pennsylvania, California, Washington, Maryland and New Jersey.

As for prices in other states, Missouri's prices currently sit at $3.47 per gallon, 80 cents lower than Illinois' average. To put it in perspective, if one were to fill up the tank in St. Louis, it would cost 40 cents per gallon less to do so than across the river in the Metro East.

Iowa's prices are at $3.56 a gallon and Wisconsin's currently sit at $3.67 a gallon. In Indiana, prices currently stand at $3.89 a gallon. To put Iowa's numbers in perspective, if one were to fill up on the Iowa side of the Quad Cities, it would cost 60 cents less per gallon to do so than on the Illinois side.

