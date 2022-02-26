🌱 Gas Prices Up + New COVID-19 Protocol + If Rocky Flats Burned

Happy Saturday, people of Lakewood! Here's what's going on in and around Lakewood today.

Saturday's weather: Sunny and not as cold. High: 36 Low: 19.

Here are the top stories today in Lakewood:

Ukraine invasion could drive Colorado gas prices up. Here's a look at how local gas prices could be impacted as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. (Patch) Coloradans could have criminal records sealed under proposed bill. A bill making its way through the state legislature could make significant changes to how the Colorado justice system treats a long list of felony and misdemeanor convictions. (CO Newsline) Looks like Colorado is changing how it deals with COVID-19. On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis announced how the state will handle COVID-19 and make a gradual shift from a pandemic response to treating it more like an endemic. Additionally, the plan addresses the shortage of health care workers. (FOX31) Imagine if the Marshall Fire had been at Rocky Flats — what a mess that would've been. An out–of-control grass fire at Rocky Flats could disperse suspended radionuclides far beyond the site's perimeter and would have caused a public health hazard for tens thousands of people. (CO Newsline) Two hospitalized in Lakewood duplex blaze. West Metro Fire were on the scene Friday night where a fire had broken out in the bathroom of a duplex along the 100 block of South Kendall. The resident of the home and a guest were taken to the hospital. (KDVR)

Black Coloradans that shaped the state's history. For years, many of the stories celebrating Black Coloradans’ contributions to the West lay buried in private collections. That is, until the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library staff spent years collecting documents, pictures, and more from Black families around Denver, and the facility became a precious repository for their stories, as well as a launchpad to find new ones. (5280)

