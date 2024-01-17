Gas prices creep up a bit

Joe LoTemplio, The Press-Republican, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Jan. 17—PLATTSBURGH — The nation's average price rises after a two week decline with the national average up 0.6 cents to $3.04 per gallon Sunday, and in New York state prices have fallen 3.5 cents and stood at $3.23 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy data, gas prices in New York State are 15.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 15.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average is 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 23.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"Last week was a bit of a mixed bag for gasoline prices, with prices increasing early on but falling again in recent days as the situation in the Red Sea continues to drive market volatility," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

"While last week saw the U.S. attacking Houthi militants engaged in attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, oil prices jumped, but then promptly fell as economic concerns with weak demand sapped the upward move after the U.S. and allies attacked Houthi rebels.

"Gasoline inventories also saw another large rise, putting some downward pressure on gas prices, and leaving an opportunity for the national average to potentially briefly fall below $3 per gallon. We'll have to see if the stars finally align for such a move."

According to GasBuddy demand data, US retail gasoline demand rose 1.6 percent during the week ending Saturday, Jan. 14.

The most common price per gallon encountered by motorists remains unchanged at $2.99. The top 10% of gas stations have a reported average of $4.36 per gallon, with the bottom averaging $2.47.

The states with the lowest average prices per gallon are Oklahoma at $2.48, Arkansas at $2.57 and Colorado at $2.62.

Hawaii, California and Washington average the highest prices per gallon at $4.60, $4.52 and $3.98 respectively.

HOME HEATING

According to the New York State Energy Research and Development Average Home Heating Oil Prices and Dashboard, the average retail price for heating oil, last updated Monday, Jan. 8 stood at $4.14 for the state of New York.

According to the same chart, the average price in the North Country Region; including Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Warren counties, stood at $4.16, up 8 cents from the prior week and down 61 cents from last year.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 16 these are the reported prices of gasoline per gallon from stations around the North Country:

Plattsburgh:

Shell (Archie Bordeau Road) — $3.03

Sam's Club (Membership Required) — $3.05

Stewart's Shops (Rugar Street) — $3.05

Sunoco (NY3) — $3.07

Maplefields (Military Turnpike) — $3.09

Sunoco (Margaret Street) — $3.09

St Armand's — $3.09

Stewart's Shops (4717 US9) — $3.09

Stewart's Shops (S Catherine Street) — $3.09

Stewart's Shops (7137 US9) — $3.13

Mountain Mart #109 — $3.15

CITGO (US Avenue) — $3.31

Champlain:

Mobil (US11) — $3.39

Valero — $3.39

Irving (Spiegel Drive) — $3.39

Sunoco (Ridge Road) — $3.39

Saranac Lake:

Mobil (Lake Flower Avenue) — $3.49

Mobil (Broadway) — $3.49

Stewart's Shops (Bloomingdale Avenue) — $3.49

Dannemora:

Stewart's Shops (Cook Street) — $3.24

Tupper Lake:

Sunoco (Main Street) — $3.45

Ray Brook:

Sunoco (NY86) — $3.49

