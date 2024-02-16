When will gas prices go down again? What to know about Delaware, nationwide gas increases

If filling up your tank has put an extra strain on your wallet lately, you’re not alone. Gas prices are climbing nationwide.

On Feb. 16, Delaware’s gas price average sits at $3.25, up from $3.21 in February of 2023. A week ago, the average gas price was $3.11. In mid-January, the average gas price was $2.95, according to AAA.

As for our regional neighbors, Pennsylvania’s average on Feb. 16 is $3.55 and New Jersey’s average is $3.23.

Nationwide, the national average for gas saw a 12-cent increase, jumping from $3.16 last week to $3.28 this week. Today’s national gas average is 21 cents more than the national average a month ago but 14 cents less than a year ago.

The states with the largest increases in their gas price averages since Feb. 8 are Ohio (up 30 cents), New Mexico (up 25 cents), West Virginia (up 25 cents), Colorado (up 20 cents), Maryland (up 19 cents), Virginia (up 19 cents), Pennsylvania (up 19 cents), Illinois (up 19 cents), North Carolina (up 18 cents) and Montana (up 17 cents).

Why are gas prices going up?

Gas prices usually increase around this time of year. While lower gas demand typically pushes pump prices down, fluctuating oil prices and a tight gas supply have instead pushed prices up, said Jim Lardear, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Another reason pump prices are going up is due to a shutdown at the BP-Whiting refinery in Indiana.

The refinery, which usually processes 435,000 barrels of crude oil per day, has been offline for more than two weeks due to a power outage. The shutdown has resulted in prices throughout the Midwest climbing and, in turn, driving up the national average, according to AAA.

“The refinery shutdown will likely be resolved soon, so further increases at the pump should revert to slower and lower seasonal gains.” said Lardear.

But, that relief may not last long.

Refineries begin switching over to production of “summer-blend” gasoline around March and April, a mix that is more expensive to make due to its lower Reid vapor pressure that helps combat increased emissions and smog. Plus, warmer months bring an increased demand for car travel, said Lardear.

