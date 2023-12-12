Gas prices are down globally and in Bucks County. Here's why

The national average price for a gallon of gas is on a steady decline with more than half of U.S. gas stations selling gas for less than $3 per gallon, reported AAA.

It happens that gas prices are down globally due to a growth in gas production despite a lower demand for it.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies announced recently that it will cut oil supply during the first quarter of 2024 in order to support oil prices.

But portfolio investors are saying that OPEC and allies can't or won't do more to cut oil production in order to boost prices, Reuters reported Monday.

Gas investors in the U.S. are particularly bearish because the current surplus of gas will meet with an expected 7% cut in gas consumption this winter, given that atmospheric phenomenon El Niño will cause a warmer winter cutting demand for heat. Experts expect this to prolong the downward trend in gas prices in the U.S. even more.

Today’s national average of $3.20 is 20 cents less than a month ago and 15 cents less than a year ago. In Texas, the average price per gallon of gas is $2.62, the cheapest rate of all states.

In Pennsylvania, the average price as of Tuesday is $3.49 a gallon. Bucks County is even lower, at a $3.40 average.

The lowest in Bucks County, according to Gas Buddy.com, is S&P Oil on Route 13, Levittown, at $3.14, followed by Red Lion on Route 13, Bristol, at $3.15.

In Central Bucks, the Wawa on Easton Road, Pipersville, and Exxon on Main Street, Doylestown, are the lowest at $3.18. In Upper Bucks, Weis Markets, Dublin Pike, Perkasie, is $3.19.

Montgomery County stands at $3.45.

In New Jersey, the average price per gallon of gas is $3.20.

The price of gas surged to over $4 a gallon in New Jersey on Friday, March 4, 2022.

