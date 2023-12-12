Gas prices are down globally. Here's why

The national average price for a gallon of gas is on a steady decline with more than half of U.S. gas stations selling gas for less than $3 per gallon, reported AAA.

It happens that gas prices are down globally due to a growth in gas production despite a lower demand for it.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies announced recently that it will cut oil supply during the first quarter of 2024 in order to support oil prices.

But portfolio investors are saying that OPEC and allies can't or won't do more to cut oil production in order to boost prices, Reuters reported Monday.

Will Gov. Murphy's ban be practical? No more NJ gas-powered new car sales by 2035.

Gas investors in the U.S. are particularly bearish because the current surplus of gas will meet with an expected 7% cut in gas consumption this winter, given that atmospheric phenomenon El Niño will cause a warmer winter cutting demand for heat. Experts expect this to prolong the downward trend in gas prices in the U.S. even more.

Today’s national average of $3.20 is 20 cents less than a month ago and 15 cents less than a year ago. In Texas, the average price per gallon of gas is $2.62, the cheapest rate of all states.

In New Jersey, the average price per gallon of gas is $3.20.

The price of gas surged to over $4 a gallon in New Jersey on Friday, March 4, 2022.

What are the gas prices in NJ?

Here are the prices of gas in New Jersey as of Dec. 11:

Atlantic County: $3.19

Bergen County: $3.16

Burlington County: $3.11

Camden County: $3.09

Cape May County: $3.27

Cumberland County: $3.14

Essex County: $3.31

Gloucester County: $3.14

Hudson County: $3.24

Hunterdon County: $3.14

Mercer County: $3.24

Middlesex County: $3.19

Monmouth County: $3.23

Morris County: $3.20

Ocean County: $3.21

Passaic County: $3.17

Salem County: $3.17

Somerset County: $3.31

Sussex County: $3.16

Union County: $3.17

Warren County: $3.06

Source: AAA

Where to find the cheapest gas in NJ

Here's where to find the cheapest gas, according to drivers' reports in GasBuddy:

$2.75 per gallon at Shell in Woodbridge, Middlesex Co.

$2.75 per gallon at Exxon in Woodbridge, Middlesex Co.

$2.77 per gallon at Phillips 66 in Burlington, Burlington Co.

$2.83 per gallon at Pioneer in Runnemede, Camden Co.

$2.86 per gallon at Sunoco in Cinnaminson, Burlington Co.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Here's why gas prices are down. NJ gas prices continue to plummet