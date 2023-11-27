Gas prices drop again in Florida; here’s what you’ll pay Monday in your neighborhood
If you’re headed back to work after the holiday break, you’ll notice lower prices at the pump.
AAA said a recent drop in oil prices and a decrease in seasonal demand caused gas prices to fall again.
On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular gas statewide was $3.01, down a couple cents from a week ago.
The auto club added that Thanksgiving gas prices in Florida were officially the lowest in three years.
Thanksgiving gas prices in Florida: Average per gallon (Source: AAA)
2023: $3.03
2022: $3.41
2021: $3.35
2020: $2.03 (COVID-19)
“Gas prices should remain low through the holidays, unless there’s an unexpected spike in oil prices or disruption to the domestic gasoline supply line,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.
Here’s a county-by-county look at Monday’s average price per gallon:
Brevard: $2.93
Lake: $2.95
Sumter: $2.95
Seminole: $2.96
Osceola: $2.96
Orange: $2.96
Polk: $2.98
Volusia: $2.99
Flager: $2.99
Marion: $3.01
