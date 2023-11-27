Gas prices drop again in Florida; here’s what you’ll pay Monday in your neighborhood

If you’re headed back to work after the holiday break, you’ll notice lower prices at the pump.

AAA said a recent drop in oil prices and a decrease in seasonal demand caused gas prices to fall again.

On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular gas statewide was $3.01, down a couple cents from a week ago.

Prices continue to fall at the pump in Florida, according to AAA.

The auto club added that Thanksgiving gas prices in Florida were officially the lowest in three years.

Thanksgiving gas prices in Florida: Average per gallon (Source: AAA)

2023: $3.03

2022: $3.41

2021: $3.35

2020: $2.03 (COVID-19)

“Gas prices should remain low through the holidays, unless there’s an unexpected spike in oil prices or disruption to the domestic gasoline supply line,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

Here’s a county-by-county look at Monday’s average price per gallon:

Brevard: $2.93

Lake: $2.95

Sumter: $2.95

Seminole: $2.96

Osceola: $2.96

Orange: $2.96

Polk: $2.98

Volusia: $2.99

Flager: $2.99

Marion: $3.01

