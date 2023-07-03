Gas prices drop again for holiday travelers. How and where to save as you hit the road

Are you on the road for the Fourth of July? We have some good news for your wallet.

Gas prices have dropped again.

Here’s what to know about gas prices in Florida this week so far:

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.29 a gallon Monday, down 5 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy, a fuel-monitoring service that surveyed nearly 1,700 stations in the region. Cheapest gas in the Miami area $2.79 and the most expensive $4.74.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.33, according to AAA.

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.44, according to AAA

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.27, down 8 cents a gallon from last week and 14 cents a gallon from two weeks ago.

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.27

Naples: $3.37

Orlando: $3.18

Panama City: $3.26

Pensacola: $3.22

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.22

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.53, down 4 cents a gallon from last week.

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month. For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices. At the half point of the year, the national average is right at level we anticipated for a full year average. While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations, which would be welcome news for motorists, and the possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.