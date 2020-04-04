Gas prices drop for coronavirus, but vary by 50 cents across SC. Who’s paying the most?

Although South Carolinians are generally advised to travel less during the coronavirus outbreak, drivers in parts of the state are still noticing starkly different prices for gas.

An analysis of prices reported by AAA shows disparities of up to $0.37 per gallon between Hilton Head Island and Columbia. Gas prices in South Carolina are about $0.20 cheaper than the national average, which has fallen in recent weeks due to lower demand and international tension over crude oil prices.

“Why are we in this county paying $2 a gallon for fuel when it is as low as $1.15 in Columbia,” one reader wrote to the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers. “This is so wrong and borderline criminal.”

While recent prices in Columbia aren’t quite that low, drivers in the Hilton Head and Bluffton area are almost sure to pay more than if they were filling up in the upstate.

Here’s where gas prices are highest and lowest in the state (and why):

Where is gas the cheapest?

AAA gas price tracking uses county averages to compare daily prices. An interactive map is available at the travel membership organization’s website. AAA gas price data is reported by the Oil Price Information Service, its website says.

Cherokee County, located in the northwest corner of South Carolina bordering North Carolina, reported the cheapest gas Saturday at an average of $1.48 a gallon.

South Carolina’s price map gets redder in all the coastal counties – signaling higher prices.

The most expensive gas in the state on Saturday was in Clarendon County at an average of $1.99 per gallon.

The landlocked county was just a hair higher than coastal Beaufort County, which reported an average of $1.98 per gallon.

Average gas prices in South Carolina on April 4, 2020. More

How much more expensive is gas in 2020?

An analysis of four metropolitan areas’ average gas prices show that drivers in some areas are paying more compared to other counties this year than they were at the same time last year.

Hilton Head Island and Bluffton appear to be home of some of the biggest changes.

Gas cost an average of $2.50 per gallon in the Hilton Head/ Bluffton metropolitan area in 2019, AAA reported. That was $0.03 per gallon higher than Columbia, $0.07 higher than Myrtle Beach and $0.05 higher than Rock Hill, AAA data shows. Although prices were much higher, they appeared more stable across the state.

Average gas prices in the Hilton Head Island/ Bluffton metro area on April 4, 2020 compared with recent data and 2019. More