Gas prices have dropped in Miami. Will the trend continue during July Fourth weekend?

Gas prices are falling, and drivers can expect to pay less at the pump with the approach of the July 4 holiday, according to industry analysts.

During the past week, prices in Miami have fallen more than 11 cents to average about $4.75 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, a company that analyzes the industry and surveys gas stations.

Overall, gas prices in Florida are averaging at $4.66, according to AAA. If you’re in Orlando this weekend, you’ll pay an average of $4.59. Prices in Tampa are hovering at $4.62 and prices in Fort Myers are at $4.69.

The drop in price reflects lower oil prices overall, especially after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and signaled worries about the economy, according to an AAA statement. The trend is expected to continue, said Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for the auto agency.

Although gas is getting cheaper, prices are still expected to be the highest ever during a Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA.

But those historic holiday prices aren’t expected to keep drivers off the roads. Traffic will pick up Thursday and Friday, with AAA predicting 2.3 million Floridians taking road trips for the holiday weekend, the highest number since 2001.

With gas prices still high compared with last year, drivers can still find some ways to save money at the pump through apps. And if prices continue falling, drivers should enjoy them while they last.

“There’s the potential that if we do see a major hurricane at some point at, say August, when hurricane season is at its peak, there could be a corresponding jump in the price of gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Experts predict a busier than usual hurricane season this year, according to NOAA. There are currently three systems in the Atlantic that experts are monitoring this week alone.