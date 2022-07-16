Gas prices fall to $4 range, but drivers see sharp differences between stations

Susan Tompor, Detroit Free Press
·6 min read

Super strange gas station prices are popping up everywhere you drive these days. One gas station in the Clarkston area held its ground in mid-July at $5.19 a gallon, while another station less than a half mile away was $4.53 a gallon.

Sure, drivers have come to expect price differences but everyone does a double take when they see shocking price swings of 60 cents or more a gallon on the same short drive on the same day.

How could it even be normal to see that big of a fluctuation in the gas prices at different gas stations on quick trip to the mall or the daily commute to work?

"It's absolutely abnormal," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Some stations are drastically higher or lower than another."

GasBuddy has long promoted the value of shopping around for gas via the GasBuddy app, but typically you might be looking at saving 20 cents or 30 cents or more a gallon in some areas. That's good money, sure.

Now, though, drivers are spotting even more dramatic ways to save money as gas prices fall from above $5 a gallon to a range of $4.10 to $4.80 in many spots in metro Detroit.

Gas prices contributed to pushing inflation to a 40-year high of 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Gas prices climbed 59.9% during those 12 months through June. By contrast, food was up 10.4%.

Gas prices reach $5.19 per gallon for regular gasoline at a BP gas station on Jefferson avenue in Detroit on Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Gas prices reach $5.19 per gallon for regular gasoline at a BP gas station on Jefferson avenue in Detroit on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Could gas hit $4 and below soon?

The next few weeks are expected to be critical for gas prices, as many expect that drivers could see bigger breaks as recession fears weigh heavily on crude oil prices.

De Haan forecasts that metro Detroit drivers even soon will start to see gas priced below $4 a gallon.

More: The 'best deal' for many is to buy vehicle when their lease ends

More: Amazon scams heat up along with shopping for Prime Day deals

The Costco in Livonia had gas at $4.05 a gallon on Friday, according to GasBuddy. A BP station on Michigan Avenue and Mason in Dearborn had gas at $4.05 a gallon for cash purchases; a Citgo on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn also had gas at $4.05 a gallon for cash purchases.

Gas prices hit record highs this summer but then tumbled in July. The average peak in metro Detroit was $5.30 a gallon on June 13, according to GasBuddy, but the average fell to $4.77 a gallon by July 14.

Why are we seeing such wild swings?

Many people across the country, according to De Haan, are asking lately why one station is charging so much more than another or why another station isn't dropping its gas prices more quickly.

Some stations are keeping prices fairly high. Others are dropping prices as quickly as possible to get a competitive edge.

"It's really just a personal decision on how quickly stations want to lower prices," De Haan said.

Much can depend on how fast the station sells gas and can pass along lower prices.

Some stations have yet to see their costs go down, De Haan said, if they bought their gas when prices were much higher several days ago.

De Haan said he'd expect gas prices to keep falling in the weeks ahead, especially if concerns about an economic slowdown or a recession in the United States continue. Prices won't fall in unison, he predicted.

"When prices are going down, people have this false sense of security that every station is offering a price that's drastically lower," De Haan said.

But that's not true -- and you could easily overpay for gas now.

"Not every station is on the same page," he said.

Yes, some stations are much cheaper than others

Driving around town it is not hard to find gas prices that can range from $4.10 a gallon to $4.80 a gallon at stations only a few miles away or less from each other.

The Citgo station at 12 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, for example, often generates a line of drivers. On Friday, its cash price was $4.44 a gallon for regular and its credit card price was 10 cents a gallon higher.

By comparison, the Marathon on 12 Mile Road and Stephenson down the road in Madison Heights was at $4.70 for cash for regular and it too charged 10 cents a gallon more for credit card purchases.

But the price at the pump at Costco in Madison Heights was all the way down to $4.10 a gallon for members of the warehouse club.

In Michigan, the average price for regular unleaded gas was $4.674 a gallon around 3 p.m. July 15, according to GasBuddy. That's up a bit from the national average of $4.556 a gallon for regular unleaded.

Gas prices have been falling in July below $5 a gallon. A Citgo on 12 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak is priced at $4.44 a gallon for cash purchases. In Michigan, the average price for regular unleaded gas was $4.674&nbsp;a gallon around 3 p.m. July 15, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices have been falling in July below $5 a gallon. A Citgo on 12 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak is priced at $4.44 a gallon for cash purchases. In Michigan, the average price for regular unleaded gas was $4.674 a gallon around 3 p.m. July 15, according to GasBuddy.

By contrast, Ohio's average was $4.453 a gallon.

National gas prices, according to GasBuddy, are up an average $1.40 a gallon from a year ago but down 50 cents a gallon from the average just a month ago.

Where you drive matters

Where you drive and what you drive this summer, of course, matters a great deal.

AAA Michigan noted in its July 11 report that the most expensive gas price averages were: Marquette at an average of $5 a gallon, Ann Arbor at $4.94 and metro Detroit at $4.88 a gallon.

The least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor at $4.67 a gallon, Grand Rapids at $4.71 and Traverse City at an average $4.76 a gallon.

AAA also has a "Gas Cost Calculator" online at www.gasprices.aaa.com that can help you estimate how much you'd spend to fill up the tank on those summer trips, based on the car or truck you drive.

You could be looking at spending, for example, around $240 for gas for a Ford Explorer to make a 1,210 mile round trip from Detroit to Newark, New Jersey.

Michigan AAA noted that drivers were paying an average of $72 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline in early July, up about $21 from when the high gas prices last November.

Sure, no one would have treated gas at $4.10 a gallon as a bargain back in late February when the real deals were around $3.20 a gallon. But it sure is nicer than paying $5.20 or $5.30 a gallon like many drivers did back in June.

Contact Susan Tompor via stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @tompor. To subscribe, please go to freep.com/specialoffer. Read more on business and sign up for our business newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan gas prices: Drivers see big differences between stations

Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices drop below $4 per gallon at some Lakes Region stations

    Gas prices dropped below $4 per gallon at some Lakes Region stations.

  • Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States

    Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...

  • 2023 Toyota Crown Sedan Promises Efficiency and Power in a Uniquely Styled Body

    This Avalon replacement debuts solely with hybrid powertrainsThe 2023 Toyota Crown Platinum trim with bi-tone paint.By Jon LinkovToyota has taken the wraps off the 2023 Crown, a dramatically styl...

  • Gas prices: American refineries 'are operating at 95% capacity', analyst says

    Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the latest in oil markets and how it's affecting American gas prices.

  • 75 or 100 basis points? Lost in market debate over Fed’s next rate hike is ‘how long inflation stays at these levels’

    “The longer this goes on, the more difficult it is to realize any upside in risk assets,” FHN Financial's Jim Vogel said.

  • Suspected drug trafficker arrested; fentanyl and stolen guns seized

    A suspected drug trafficker was arrested in north Seattle on Tuesday, and the arrest resulted in police seizing various narcotics and two stolen guns.

  • Tesla announces grand opening of first Mississippi dealership in Brandon

    Mississippi's first Tesla dealership will have its grand opening at 9:30 a.m. July 30 in Brandon.

  • This $31.5 Million Lake Placid Compound Is the Adirondacks Most Expensive Listing

    The 46-acre estate comes with a custom treehouse, secret underground tunnel and a tennis court.

  • Fact-check: Does Marco Rubio have one of the worst attendance records in Senate?

    Rubio has missed 9.2% of 3,744 roll call votes since 2011 — well above the average of 2.3% among members of the Senate.

  • First Drive: McLaren’s Agile New Hybrid, the 671 HP Artura, Feels Like the Marque’s First Daily Driver

    The V-6-plus-electrification configuration will seem familiar, but the agility and daily drivability will surprise you.

  • U.S. Sen. Cory Booker headlines Mandela Barnes rally in Milwaukee 2 days before televised U.S. Senate primary debate

    The New Jersey Democrat last came to town in 2019 during his presidential bid.

  • Morgan Stanley, Clorox, and Cummins Lifted Dividend Payouts

    Banking giant Morgan Stanley lifted its quarterly dividend by 11%, and Clorox, a maker of household products, edged up its quarterly dividend by 2%.

  • Northern California 5:30 p.m. Weather Forecast: Jul. 14, 2022

    Here's how the next seven days of weather will look.

  • Using a Traditional IRA for the Tax Deduction? You Might Want to Rethink That

    It's always best to attack retirement saving from multiple angles. One way to do so is by using the multiple retirement accounts available to you, mainly because of their tax benefits. A 401(k) is the most popular type of retirement account, but it shouldn't be your only retirement account.

  • Q&A: Rob Manfred on Trevor Bauer, payroll disparity, rule changes and TV blackouts

    In a wide-ranging interview, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talks about baseball's biggest issues, including the Angel Stadium saga and rising costs for fans.

  • Bank of America forecasts 'mild recession,' cuts S&P 500 outlook to 3,600

    Bank of America Sr U.S. Equity Strategist Jill Carey Hall joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recessionary risks, volatility, investing, the health care sector, and the outlook for economic growth.

  • Israel strikes Gaza Strip after rocket fire: army

    Israel hit the Gaza Strip before dawn on Saturday in what it said was a retaliatory strike for rocket fire from the Palestinian territory controlled by the Islamist movement Hamas. The exchange of fire came hours after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and the occupied West Bank. "A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a military site in the central Gaza Strip belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation," a statement from the Israel Defense Forces said. "The military site consists of an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets," it said, describing the facility as "one of the most significant" of its kind in the territory. "The strike on this site will significantly impede and undermine Hamas' force-building capabilities," it said, adding that Israel was responding to "attacks from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory". Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem denounced the strikes, which the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said caused no injuries. WAFA said Israeli missiles were fired at two locations, one "near a tourist resort" where nearby houses were severely damaged. Balls of fire lit up the night sky over Gaza City after the strikes, which at one location left a hole in the earth beneath dislodged paving stones in front of a low-rise building. A man later swept up shattered glass in front of what appeared to be an office. During the night there had been two separate launches, each of two rockets, towards Israeli territory, the military said. Warning sirens alerting residents to the rocket fire had sounded during the night in the city of Ashkelon and elsewhere in Israel's south. Israel's military said one of the rockets had been intercepted while the other three fell on empty land. Impoverished Gaza, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, has been under Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas seized power from the secular Fatah movement of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas. - Biden visit - Before flying to Saudi Arabia on Friday, Biden visited the Israeli-occupied West Bank where he reiterated his administration's commitment to a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. There "must be a political horizon that the Palestinian people can actually see", Biden said. "I know that the goal of the two states seems so far away," he said in Bethlehem, alongside the Palestinian leader Abbas. Abbas said "recognising the state of Palestine" is the key to peace. With Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations moribund since 2014, the US delegation has been focusing on economic measures. Biden announced an additional $200 million for the United Nations agency serving Palestinian refugees, which saw funding cut by the previous US president Donald Trump. During a visit earlier Friday to a hospital in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, Biden pledged a $100 million aid package for medical institutions in the area. He also announced plans to roll out infrastructure for 4G internet across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank by the end of next year, fulfilling a longstanding aspiration among Palestinians. Biden earlier held talks in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, during which a focal point was Iran's nuclear programme and that country's support for Hamas and other Islamist groups. Israel occupied both the Gaza Strip and West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but has maintained a blockade of the coastal territory since the Hamas takeover. alv/feb/it/dv

  • Macao extends lockdown to curb biggest COVID-19 outbreak

    The Chinese gambling enclave of Macao on Saturday extended its lockdown by five days as it grapples with the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in over two years. Authorities said that industries and commercial companies will remain closed until July 23.

  • BMW Creates a Big Problem for Itself

    The German luxury vehicle maker announced a new paid service. And it's, uh, taking heat on social media for it.

  • Los Angeles Officially Enters CDC’s “High” Covid Community Level & Mask Mandate Countdown Begins

    “As of today, we have moved from the medium to the “High” covid community level,” said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today. If the county remains in the CDC-designated High level for two consecutive weeks, it will again impose what Ferrer called “a universal mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.” Ferrer has warned of […]