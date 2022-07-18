Gas prices fall below $4 a gallon at some gas stations in Green Bay, Fox Cities, Manitowoc, Sheboygan

While gasoline prices are still high, the pain at the pump is easing, dropping below $4 a gallon at some stations in the Green Bay area and Fox Cities.

Gas prices in Wisconsin fell 18.6 cents over the past week, said gas price aggregator GasBuddy in a news release. The state average this week is now $4.26 a gallon, down from $4.45 last week.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the state record for the lowest gas prices was at a Kwik Trip in the Green Bay suburb of Howard, where gas was listed at $3.769 per gallon. Not far behind are several gas stations in Middleton and Sun Prairie, according to Gas Buddy.

And in Appleton, Oshkosh, Green Bay, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan, the price per gallon at some stations has fallen under $4 for regular unleaded gas, ranging from $3.84 to $3.99.

Outagamie County's gas prices also are some of the lowest in the state, according to price data from the American Automobile Association. The average price has tumbled from mid-June's record high of $4.78 per gallon to around $4.10.

Gas prices in Fond du Lac and central Wisconsin were higher but not far behind, ranging around $4.09 to $4.30, according to Gas Buddy.

Nationally, the decline in fuel prices is caused both by lower demand for gasoline at the pump and lower oil prices, said the AAA in a news release.

The average cost of gas nationwide is $4.52. While that's 46 cents cheaper than it was a month ago, it's still $1.36 more than it was this time last year, the AAA said.

But experts say the downward price trend will likely continue into its sixth straight week. "Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99 per gallon by mid-August," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Gas prices fall below $4 a gallon in Green Bay, Appleton, Manitowoc