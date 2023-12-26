Gas prices fall in Pennsylvania despite national average rising for the first time since September

Gas prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania, but the same can’t be said for the national average.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Western Pennsylvania is now $3.435. That’s two cents less than last week and 28 cents lower than this time last year.

The average in Pittsburgh is a little higher than the region, at $3.478.

But, for the first time since September, the national average for a gallon of gas increased, according to AAA. Last week, the average price hit a 2023 low of $3.06, but it’s now $3.12. That’s still 13 cents lower than last month, but two cents more than a year ago.

Experts attribute the price increase at the national level to attacks on tankers in the Red Sea and comments from the Fed on cutting interest rates in 2024.

