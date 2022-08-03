Gas prices have fallen nearly $1 a gallon since June. What Houma area motorists are paying

Keith Magill, The Courier
·3 min read

Average gas prices have tumbled by nearly $1 a gallon since June across the U.S. and even more in the Houma-Thibodaux area.

The U.S. average for a gallon of regular was $4.15 on Tuesday, down 15 cents for the week and 66 cents for the month but up 98 cents compared to the same time last year, according to GasBuddy.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release Monday.

Gas prices are posted Tuesday at the Valero station at Tunnel Boulevard and Corporate Drive in Houma.
The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas; however, supply shortages in the Northeast could push prices up slightly until inventories or imports rise, he said.

"For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result," De Haan said. "As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”

Here's a look at Tuesday's prices, according to GasBuddy:

  • A gallon of regular cost an average $3.76 a gallon in the Houma-Thibodaux area. That was down 15 cents for the week and 66 cents for the month but up 98 cents compared to the same time last year. Local gas prices have dropped 44 cents a gallon since Memorial Day and 67 cents compared with Independence Day.

  • Louisiana’s average, $3.77 a gallon, was down 11 cents for the week and 56 cents for the month but up 95 cents for the year. Louisiana and surrounding states rank among the 10 least-espensive for gas in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association.

The declines come after weeks of record gas prices, which peaked just above $5 a gallon in mid-June.

Drivers have made significant changes to cope with high pump prices, according to new survey results from the AAA. Almost two-thirds of U.S. adults changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making “major changes.” Motorists’ top three changes are driving less, combining errands and reducing shopping or dining out.

Concerns of a global recession have helped push down crude oil prices in recent weeks, trading in recent days around $100 a barrel, according to the AAA and other analysts.That could lead to fewer jobs and less business activity, along with a decline in demand for oil and gas.

"With the U.S. now seeing back-to-back quarters of negative economic growth, prospects may be dimming for a quick rebound," GasBuddy said Monday. "In addition, OPEC will be meeting later this week between member nations where OPEC is largely expected to keep production unchanged, or potentially approve a small rise in production."

— Courier and Daily Comet Executive Editor Keith Magill can be reached at 857-2201 or keith.magill@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @CourierEditor.

