Gas prices are falling below $3 a gallon in SC. Here’s where to find the cheapest gas

Those halcyon days of gas prices below $3 a gallon that disappeared this year have recently returned — in a few spots around South Carolina at least.

After soaring past record highs earlier this year, gas prices across the U.S. have steadily declined for the last three months. In the Palmetto State, prices have fallen $0.21 in the last month alone, according to AAA South Carolina.

Still the average was $3.30 for a gallon of regular gas in South Carolina on Tuesday, noticeably above the $2.89 a gallon average price a year ago. It’s similar to the U.S. average, down to $3.70 a gallon, but more than $0.50 higher than a year ago.

“… We’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”

More service stations across South Carolina have lowered their prices below $3 a gallon. Here is a list of gas stations around the state with gas below $3 a gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.

Columbia

Sam’s Club at 5426 Forest Dr.: $2.99

Sam’s Club at 350 Harbison Road: $2.99

Greenville

Costco at 1025 Woodruff Road: $2.98

Aiken

Circle K at 3540 Richland Avenue: $2.95

Murphy’s at 3575 Richland Avenue: $2.95

Florence

Sam’s Club at 200 Beltline Drive: $2.96

Walmart at 804 S. Cashua Drive: $2.98

Murphy’s at 2010 S. Irby Street: $2.98

Myrtle Beach

Walmart at 3915 N. Kings Highway: $2.98

Costco at 1021 Oak Forest Lane: $2.99

Sam’s Club at 1946 10th Ave. N: $2.99

Circle K at 3791 Oleander Drive: $2.99

Rock Hill

Walmart at 1225 Cherry Road: $2.99

Spartanburg

Walmart at 201 Cedar Springs Road: $2.97

Costco at 211 W Blackstock Road: $2.99

Sumter