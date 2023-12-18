Gas prices in Florida are cheapest in 2 years. Will they stay low for Christmas travel?

Gas prices are now the lowest in two years, according to AAA. The average cost in the state on Sunday was $2.86 a gallon.

The lower prices comes as people hit the roads in the week leading to Christmas.

“Pump prices are falling at the perfect time, as more than 6 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the year-end holidays,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

In the Miami area, gas prices dipped more than 10 cents to average less than $3 a gallon. In the Bradenton area, gas prices averaged $2.83 a gallon. And in Orlando, home to the theme parks, gas prices are $2.73 to start the week.

Here’s what to know about gas prices in Florida:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $2.95 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, a drop of 10.8 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 18.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.31 and the most expensive $4.39.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $2.96

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.09

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $2.86, a drop of 12 cents a gallon from last week.

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $2.83

Naples: $3

Orlando: $2.73

Pensacola: $2.74

Tampa/St. Pete: $2.73

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.06, a drop of 9 cents a gallon from last week.

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “As the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen for the 13th straight week, we’re on the cusp of potentially seeing a $2.99 per gallon average for the first time in years, most welcome just in time for the Christmas holiday. While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists. Gasoline could see its average fall below $3 this week while the price of diesel has just fallen below $4 for the first time since July, also very welcome news for the economy as nearly all goods are impacted by the price of diesel. All in all, the news continues to be good in terms of fuel prices as we enter into the closing innings of 2023.”

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA: “Strong domestic gasoline supplies and low oil prices have contributed to the downward pressure on prices at the pump. Oil prices regained some strength last week, so a modest increase is possible at the pump, but AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map with data from AAA to see the average gas price by county.