Gas prices in Florida continue to break records

Drivers are once again paying more for gas in Florida than ever before.

The state average currently sits at $4.76 per gallon, jumping nearly 20 cents in just a week.

READ: Driver dies when car falls from SR 408 onto I-4 Express lanes near downtown Orlando

It’s a 57-cent increase in the last month and almost two dollars more than what drivers were paying around the same time last year.

AAA says prices will continue to rise since demand is high, and global competition for gas supplies is fierce.

They say it’s likely retailers will raise their prices another 20 cents in a matter of 24 hours.

Perplexed at the Pump? What makes up the price of a gallon of Gas? Our AAA gas price experts are here to help you understand. pic.twitter.com/aNRhjo1boy — AAA (@AAAnews) January 28, 2022

READ: Rising gas prices lead to juggling act for Kissimmee’s fleet manager

Officials in President Joe Biden’s administration have blamed oil companies that have said they will not increase production.

“When an oil company is deciding hour-by-hour how much to charge you for a gallon of gas, they aren’t calling the administration and asking what they should do,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said. “They are doing it based on their goal of maximizing their profit.”

READ: Jan. 6 committee set to make its case with prime-time hearings

Gas Buddy analysts say the Biden administration’s policies on the oil and gas sector haven’t inspired confidence for oil and gas executives to invest.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows 74 percent of Americans say gas prices are extremely or very important to how they will vote in the November midterm elections.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.