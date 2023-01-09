Gas prices in Florida drop slightly after double-digit increase at end of 2022

Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
·1 min read

Florida’s gas prices began a slow downturn this week after a skyrocketing 32-cent jump during the last weeks of 2022.

The average price declined by 2 cents heading into the week, brining prices to $3.30 a gallon, according to the weekly briefing from AAA The Auto Club Group. That’s 10 cents more than this time last year.

The sharp uptick in the last two weeks of the year are linked to the rebound of crude oil prices. About half the price of gas is set by the price of oil. In early December, prices fell from $92 a barrel to $71, but in the final week of the year they rose to $86 a barrel.

AAA officials are predicting prices to continue falling in the coming weeks as the cost of oil in international markets continues its slide.

"Don't expect significant discounts at the gas pump overnight," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins in his weekly briefing. "Gas prices always rise like a rocket and fall like a feather. That's because retailers often prefer to offload the more expensive gasoline first, then wait for their next delivery before lowering prices. So it could take a few weeks before retail prices fully adjust to the recent oil price drop. And that's assuming that oil prices don't change course between now and then."

Gas at a glance

  • Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.46), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.36), Port St. Lucie ($3.34)

  • Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($3.13), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.13), Pensacola ($3.14)

  • Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Gas prices in Florida drop slightly after double-digit increase

Recommended Stories

  • Can crypto markets really get any worse? Industry experts say yes – and break down 3 worst-case scenarios for 2023

    "Contagion takes a long time to fully play out and we expect that there are still some dominos to fall in 2023," one crypto executive told Insider.

  • Economy, migration and drug gangs on agenda at North American leaders summit

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden will discuss economic integration, immigration, climate change and combating drug cartels on Monday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. Ebrard was speaking at a news conference alongside Lopez Obrador after Biden's arrival in Mexico City on Sunday evening for a North American leaders' summit this week.

  • FTX Collapse: Barry Silbert's Crypto Empire Is In the Crosshairs of Regulators

    Digital Currency Group (DCG), the head of Barry Silbert's crypto empire, is under DoJ and SEC investigations, according to Bloomberg News.

  • US Department of Energy rejects initial bids to resupply oil stockpile

    The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to 3 million barrels for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in February, the first buy since last year’s record 180-million-barrel release to tame U.S. pump prices. “Following review of the initial submission, DOE will not be making any award selections for the February delivery window,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • The Real Shortage Facing the Oil and Gas Industry? Talent

    As the world clamors for energy, the oil and gas industry is facing its own crisis: attracting talented employees.

  • Twitter employees laid off after Elon Musk’s takeover received severance payments today that fall short of expectations

    Some Twitter employees finally received their severance after several delays, but the emails are being marked as spam.

  • Farm Bureau, Deere & Co sign MOU ensuring farmers' "right to repair" equipment

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere & Co signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday that ensures farmers have the right to repair their own farm equipment or go to an independent technician. But equipment makers such as Deere have generally required customers to use their parts and service divisions for repairs and until recently, only allowed authorized dealers the means and tools to access the complex computerized systems of their tractors and other machinery. The Farm Bureau's memorandum of understanding with Deere "will ensure farmers everywhere are able to repair our own equipment," Farm Bureau president Zippy Duvall said, speaking at the federation's convention in Puerto Rico.

  • New England grapples with sky-high electricity rates as Ukraine war squeezes gas supply

    New Englanders are contending with some of the highest electricity rates in the country this winter as they weather the transatlantic ripple effects of a global gas crunch. Residents of New England’s six states have thus far enjoyed a relatively mild winter without rolling blackouts. But skyrocketing rates — fueled by natural gas price surges…

  • Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas

    Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him. Instead, in a filing submitted late Friday — less than two weeks before the trial was set to begin on Jan. 17 — Musk's lawyers argue it should be moved to the federal court in the western district of Texas. The shareholder lawsuit stems from Musk's tweets in August 2018 when he said he had sufficient financing to take Tesla private at $420 a share — an announcement that caused heavy volatility in Tesla's share price.

  • Why car sales are falling in the U.S.

    GM retook the sales crown, but in a rough year for automakers

  • US tech giants say Indian panel's recommended competition act 'absolutist and regressive'

    An influential industry group that represents Google, Meta and Amazon among other tech firms has expressed concerns about the digital competition law recommended by an Indian parliamentary panel that seeks to regulate their alleged anticompetitive practices, calling the proposal "absolutist and regressive" in nature in the latest escalation of tension between U.S. tech giants and New Delhi. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance recommended last month that the government enact a digital competition act to regulate anticompetitive business practices by Big Tech companies on its platforms, prohibiting them from preferentially promoting their in-house brands or not supporting third-party systems. The competition act, the panel said, “will be a boon not only for our country and its nascent startup economy but also for the entire world.”

  • Russian power engineers help Russian troops to attack Ukrainian energy system

    Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo, the national energy company, has stated that attacks on the Ukrainian energy system were planned by the Russian military together with power engineers. Source: Kudrytskyi in a comment to Financial Times Quote: "Attacks are planned and carried out not only by the Russian military, but also by Russian power engineers.

  • Delta Fixes a Key Passenger Pain Point (And the Solution Is Free)

    Spirit Airlines is known for no-frills, rock bottom prices, while Southwest was once known for superior customer service. Delta Airlines seems to have, one might say, a philosophy of generosity. Last year, Delta teamed with Starbucks to give passengers a free e-gift card, and made arrangements where you could earn both Skymiles and loyalty points for both companies when you shop at either.

  • As legal bills mount, Florida paid about $35,000 for each migrant in Martha's Vineyard flights

    Florida will pay up to $1 million to two law firms to defend it following DeSantis’ decision to relocate nearly 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boring is best: 3 reasons why dull work is ideal — especially for millennials who ‘consider themselves multifaceted’

    When it comes to employment, “boring” could be the new “exciting.”

  • Over 100 parties have expressed interest in buying at least one part of FTX, lawyers handling the crypto giant's bankruptcy say

    Sam Bankman-Fried is accused of spending customers' money on luxuries, although the businesses up for sale "maintained segregated customer accounts."

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and break out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • Putin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to squeeze Europe by weaponizing energy look to be fizzling at least for now. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantMild weather, a wider array of suppliers a

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That...