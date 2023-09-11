Gas prices in Florida are going down. Is it a trend? Where can you find cheapest fuel?

Gas prices continue to go down in Florida.

In the Miami area, for instance, average prices have dipped more than 7 cents a gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,690 stations.

Across Florida, gas prices have dropped 24 cents since mid-August and are on a three-week downward streak, according to AAA.

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.60 a gallon Monday, 7.6 cents a gallon lower than last week, according to GasBuddy. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $3.15 and the most expensive $4.59

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.64, according to AAA.

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.78, according to AAA

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.60.

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.59

Naples: $3.75

Orlando: $3.55

Panama City: $3.49

Pensacola: $3.42

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.57

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was 3.83.

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “With most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA: “Winter gasoline has moved into the market, enabling gas prices to move lower. Unfortunately, the downward trend may end soon. Futures prices have strengthened in the fuel market, which should reapply upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.