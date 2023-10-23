Gas prices in Florida just dropped to the lowest in 7 months. Here’s what you’re paying

Gas prices in Florida are the lowest in seven months.

Across Florida, gas prices dipped 10 cents a gallon this week from last, according to the AAA. Will the trend continue?

Here’s what to know about gas prices in Florida:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.32 a gallon Monday, according to AAA.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.28

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.44

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.22, down 10 cents a gallon from last week.

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $3.18

Naples: $3.37

Orlando: $3.11

Panama City: $3.22

Pensacola: $3.12

Tampa/St. Pete: $3.12

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.54.

What the experts are saying

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA: “Gas prices are still following the downward momentum created by the seasonal downturn in fuel demand, coupled with stronger gasoline supplies and the switch to cheaper winter blend gasoline. However, the continued streak of declines is threatened by a second week of rising oil and gasoline futures prices.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.