Gas prices in Florida are now the lowest in 2023. Will that last for the holidays?

Gas prices in Florida fell 15 cents from last week, and are now the cheapest of 2023.

The average cost in the state on Sunday was $3 a gallon — and dropped even more on Monday to an average of $2.98.

Will the trend continue through the Christmas and New Year’s travel season?

“Oil and gasoline futures prices plummeted last week, after a weekly fuel report showed strong refinery activity, leading to big gains in gasoline supplies,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “About 35% of Florida gas stations now have fuel below $3 a gallon. Nearly 10% of retailers have prices in the low $2.70s. While prices could bounce around in the coming weeks, drivers should expect pump prices to remain low through the holidays unless oil prices suddenly spike.”

In the Miami area, gas prices dipped nearly 11 cents a gallon, according to GasBuddy. In the Bradenton area, gas prices averaged 2.96 a gallon. And in Orlando, home to the theme parks, gas prices are $2.90 to start the week.

Here’s what to know about gas prices in Florida:

Gas prices on a trend.

Gas prices in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade: The average price: $3.05 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 1,700 stations in the region, a drop of 10.9 cents a gallon from last week. Prices in the Miami area are 17.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. Cheapest gas in the Miami area was $2.57 and the most expensive $4.55.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: $3.06

▪ West Palm Beach/Boca Raton: $3.18

Florida price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday, according to AAA, was 2.98.

Gas prices around Florida

Monday prices, according to AAA:

Bradenton/Sarasota: $2.96

Naples: $3.13

Orlando: $2.90

Panama City: $2.83

Pensacola: $2.84

Tampa/St. Pete: $2.91

U.S. price at the pump

Average: The average price for a gallon of gas across the country on Monday, according to AAA, was $3.15.

What the experts are saying

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy: “For the 12th straight week, or three straight months, the national average has continued to decline, now at its lowest level of 2023 heading into the prime of the holiday season as oil prices continue to struggle amidst cooling demand. With nearly 80,000 gas stations in the U.S. now priced below $3 per gallon, and 23 states also seeing average prices of $2.99 or less, motorists are getting substantial relief at the pump in time for the holidays. The trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021. The good news may continue into 2024, with GasBuddy’s annual Fuel Outlook being released in just a few weeks.”

How to find cheap gas near you

There’s an app to help: The GasBuddy app was built to show motorists prices around them and a fuel tracker can update users on stations that have or don’t have fuel based on supply changes.

Interactive map: Use the interactive Florida map below, with data from AAA, to see the average gas price by county. Just hover over an area and the price pops up. Keep in mind that there may be a lag in the data.