Gas prices fluctuate across Missouri

Feb. 18—Gas prices in Missouri continue to shift, and there's no certainty of them dropping anytime soon.

Statewide, gas prices have jumped eight cents over the last week. The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $2.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.

"We've seen gas prices in Missouri and really around the country fluctuate in the first month and a half to start 2024," said Nick Chabarria, spokesperson for AAA Missouri. "The main reason prices have been on a roller coaster is because crude oil prices have been on a roller coaster as well."

Crude oil accounts for about 60% of the final price that drivers pay at the pump, officials say. If oil prices continue to bobble, drivers may continue to see fluctuating gasoline prices going forward.

"In the next week or two, crude oil prices look like they're still heading up and they're going to stay elevated so that would mean that gas prices will also likely stay elevated," Chabarria said. "It's hard to say exactly where prices will go past that that time frame over the next week or so but generally speaking, when the springtime comes and more people are traveling, gasoline demand increases."

However, experts advise Missourians don't have to worry much compared to other states across the U.S.

"Missouri is usually always within the top 10 cheapest statewide averages in the country," Chabarria said. "Even better news for St. Joe drivers, currently around the state, St. Joe has the lowest metro average in the state right now. Prices have been continuing to go up but hopefully we'll see them level out soon."

