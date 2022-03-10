Gas prices are high and up another 7 cents nationwide. Here is the average price in each state.

The cost for a gallon of gas in the United States continues to reach all-time highs, as the national average jumped nearly 7 cents Thursday morning.

The nationwide average for regular gas is now $4.32 a gallon, according to AAA. On Wednesday, the cost was $4.25, once again eclipsing the previous all-time record of $4.11 set in July 2008. When adjusted for inflation, that would be around $5.25 today.

Diesel prices are also at record highs, with the average cost at $5.06 a gallon, up nearly 18 cents from Wednesday's average of $4.88. Thursday is the first time diesel has ever been over $5. Before this week, the previous record of $4.84 was also in July 2008, which would be around $6.19 in today's dollars.

Highest gas prices in California

California continues to have the most expensive gas in the country at $5.69, and remains the only state to average over $5. California also became the first state to average over $6 for a gallon of diesel at $6.21.

Gas still under $4 a gallon in 12 states

As of Thursday, only 12 states have averages under $4, most of which are located in the Midwest. Kansas has the cheapest cost for gas at $3.82.

Gas prices continue to rise across the valley in Arizona.

Why are gas prices so high?

Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a large factor behind rising prices, as sanctions put on Russia include the country's selling of crude oil, which is one of the biggest factors in determining gas prices. Russian crude oil only accounts for 3% of U.S. imports, but it has a pivotal role because it produces crude oil that is valuable to U.S. refineries.

President Joe Biden's decision to ban the U.S. import of all Russian energy products on Tuesday is expected to result in prices continuing to climb.

"Oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher. Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb," AAA said on Monday.

When will gas prices go down?

It is unknown when prices will drop, but there is some hope as the cost for oil dropped. As of Wednesday night, U.S. crude oil costs $111.05 a barrel, nearly $15 less than Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. Brent crude, the international standard, costs $111.14 a barrel, $19 less than Tuesday.

"It doesn't mean lower prices YET- it means a slowdown in the increases. stations won't have to go up quite as much," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings app GasBuddy, said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Average gas prices per state

Wondering how much gas costs in your state? Here is how much it is across the country by fuel type:

Alabama gas prices

Regular: $4.13

Mid-grade: $4.413

Premium: $4.755

Diesel: $5.024

Alaska gas prices

Regular: $4.68

Mid-grade: $4.791

Premium: $4.984

Diesel: $4.933

Arizona gas prices

Regular: $4.548

Mid-grade: $4.768

Premium: $5.033

Diesel: $5.024

Arkansas gas prices

Regular: $3.901

Mid-grade: $4.176

Premium: $4.47

Diesel: $4.774

California gas prices

Regular: $5.694

Mid-grade: $5.834

Premium: $5.976

Diesel: $6.212

Colorado gas prices

Regular: $3.953

Mid-grade: $4.269

Premium: $4.558

Diesel: $4.565

Connecticut gas prices

Regular: $4.475

Mid-grade: $4.714

Premium: $4.931

Diesel: $5.219

DC gas prices

Regular: $4.50

Mid-grade: $4.864

Premium: $5.056

Diesel: $5.09

Delaware gas prices

Regular: $4.285

Mid-grade: $4.594

Premium: $4.829

Diesel: $5.103

Florida gas prices

Regular: $4.346

Mid-grade: $4.644

Premium: $4.959

Diesel: $5.052

Georgia gas prices

Regular: $4.269

Mid-grade: $4.561

Premium: $4.9

Diesel: $5.091

Hawaii gas prices

Regular: $4.81

Mid-grade: $5.003

Premium: $5.268

Diesel: $5.083

Idaho gas prices

Regular: $4.296

Mid-grade: $4.448

Premium: $4.654

Diesel: $4.877

Illinois gas prices

Regular: $4.57

Mid-grade: $4.901

Premium: $5.292

Diesel: $4.886

Indiana gas prices

Regular: $4.256

Mid-grade: $4.557

Premium: $4.869

Diesel: $4.939

Iowa gas prices

Regular: $3.921

Mid-grade: $4.044

Premium: $4.474

Diesel: $4.734

Kansas gas prices

Regular: $3.817

Mid-grade: $4.076

Premium: $4.318

Diesel: $4.606

Kentucky gas prices

Regular: $4.042

Mid-grade: $4.334

Premium: $4.641

Diesel: $4.892

Louisiana gas prices

Regular: $4.132

Mid-grade: $4.405

Premium: $4.721

Diesel: $4.917

Maine gas prices

Regular: $4.319

Mid-grade: $4.571

Premium: $4.827

Diesel: $5.22

Maryland gas prices

Regular: $4.302

Mid-grade: $4.649

Premium: $4.913

Diesel: $5.187

Massachusetts gas prices

Regular: $4.354

Mid-grade: $4.60

Premium: $4.828

Diesel: $5.135

Michigan gas prices

Regular: $4.261

Mid-grade: $4.541

Premium: $4.876

Diesel: $4.915

Minnesota gas prices

Regular: $3.954

Mid-grade: $4.145

Premium: $4.483

Diesel: $4.765

Mississippi gas prices

Regular: $3.997

Mid-grade: $4.254

Premium: $4.581

Diesel: $4.876

Missouri gas prices

Regular: $3.85

Mid-grade: $4.083

Premium: $4.356

Diesel: $4.648

Montana gas prices

Regular: $4.002

Mid-grade: $4.242

Premium: $4.507

Diesel: $4.702

Nebraska gas prices

Regular: $3.917

Mid-grade: $3.999

Premium: $4.375

Diesel: $4.659

Nevada gas prices

Regular: $4.872

Mid-grade: $5.054

Premium: $5.247

Diesel: $5.16

New Hampshire gas prices

Regular: $4.29

Mid-grade: $4.56

Premium: $4.824

Diesel: $5.186

New Jersey gas prices

Regular: $4.379

Mid-grade: $4.657

Premium: $4.848

Diesel: $5.222

New Mexico gas prices

Regular: $4.179

Mid-grade: $4.462

Premium: $4.732

Diesel: $4.961

New York gas prices

Regular: $4.466

Mid-grade: $4.722

Premium: $4.957

Diesel: $5.275

North Carolina gas prices

Regular: $4.181

Mid-grade: $4.486

Premium: $4.825

Diesel: $5.079

North Dakota gas prices

Regular: $3.89

Mid-grade: $4.113

Premium: $4.347

Diesel: $4.609

Ohio gas prices

Regular: $4.091

Mid-grade: $4.378

Premium: $4.716

Diesel: $4.967

Oklahoma gas prices

Regular: $3.852

Mid-grade: $4.111

Premium: $4.342

Diesel: $4.677

Oregon gas prices

Regular: $4.722

Mid-grade: $4.872

Premium: $5.079

Diesel: $5.291

Pennsylvania gas prices

Regular: $4.436

Mid-grade: $4.728

Premium: $5.007

Diesel: $5.397

Rhode Island gas prices

Regular: $4.352

Mid-grade: $4.638

Premium: $4.881

Diesel: $5.111

South Carolina gas prices

Regular: $4.076

Mid-grade: $4.38

Premium: $4.708

Diesel: $5.004

South Dakota gas prices

Regular: $3.946

Mid-grade: $4.068

Premium: $4.418

Diesel: $4.601

Tennessee gas prices

Regular: $4.112

Mid-grade: $4.414

Premium: $4.757

Diesel: $5.03

Texas gas prices

Regular: $4.004

Mid-grade: $4.288

Premium: $4.59

Diesel: $4.888

Utah gas prices

Regular: $4.304

Mid-grade: $4.467

Premium: $4.652

Diesel: $4.922

Vermont gas prices

Regular: $4.311

Mid-grade: $4.528

Premium: $4.751

Diesel: $5.14

Virginia gas prices

Regular: $4.241

Mid-grade: $4.578

Premium: $4.896

Diesel: $5.06

Washington gas prices

Regular: $4.707

Mid-grade: $4.868

Premium: $5.057

Diesel: $5.274

West Virginia gas prices

Regular: $4.118

Mid-grade: $4.367

Premium: $4.657

Diesel: $5.022

Wisconsin gas prices

Regular: $4.038

Mid-grade: $4.326

Premium: $4.74

Diesel: $4.751

Wyoming gas prices

Regular: $3.987

Mid-grade: $4.192

Premium: $4.436

Diesel: $4.683

