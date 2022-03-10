Gas prices are high and up another 7 cents nationwide. Here is the average price in each state.
The cost for a gallon of gas in the United States continues to reach all-time highs, as the national average jumped nearly 7 cents Thursday morning.
The nationwide average for regular gas is now $4.32 a gallon, according to AAA. On Wednesday, the cost was $4.25, once again eclipsing the previous all-time record of $4.11 set in July 2008. When adjusted for inflation, that would be around $5.25 today.
Diesel prices are also at record highs, with the average cost at $5.06 a gallon, up nearly 18 cents from Wednesday's average of $4.88. Thursday is the first time diesel has ever been over $5. Before this week, the previous record of $4.84 was also in July 2008, which would be around $6.19 in today's dollars.
Highest gas prices in California
California continues to have the most expensive gas in the country at $5.69, and remains the only state to average over $5. California also became the first state to average over $6 for a gallon of diesel at $6.21.
Gas still under $4 a gallon in 12 states
As of Thursday, only 12 states have averages under $4, most of which are located in the Midwest. Kansas has the cheapest cost for gas at $3.82.
Why are gas prices so high?
Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a large factor behind rising prices, as sanctions put on Russia include the country's selling of crude oil, which is one of the biggest factors in determining gas prices. Russian crude oil only accounts for 3% of U.S. imports, but it has a pivotal role because it produces crude oil that is valuable to U.S. refineries.
President Joe Biden's decision to ban the U.S. import of all Russian energy products on Tuesday is expected to result in prices continuing to climb.
"Oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher. Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb," AAA said on Monday.
When will gas prices go down?
It is unknown when prices will drop, but there is some hope as the cost for oil dropped. As of Wednesday night, U.S. crude oil costs $111.05 a barrel, nearly $15 less than Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. Brent crude, the international standard, costs $111.14 a barrel, $19 less than Tuesday.
"It doesn't mean lower prices YET- it means a slowdown in the increases. stations won't have to go up quite as much," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings app GasBuddy, said in a tweet on Wednesday.
Average gas prices per state
Wondering how much gas costs in your state? Here is how much it is across the country by fuel type:
Alabama gas prices
Regular: $4.13
Mid-grade: $4.413
Premium: $4.755
Diesel: $5.024
Alaska gas prices
Regular: $4.68
Mid-grade: $4.791
Premium: $4.984
Diesel: $4.933
Arizona gas prices
Regular: $4.548
Mid-grade: $4.768
Premium: $5.033
Diesel: $5.024
Arkansas gas prices
Regular: $3.901
Mid-grade: $4.176
Premium: $4.47
Diesel: $4.774
California gas prices
Regular: $5.694
Mid-grade: $5.834
Premium: $5.976
Diesel: $6.212
Colorado gas prices
Regular: $3.953
Mid-grade: $4.269
Premium: $4.558
Diesel: $4.565
Connecticut gas prices
Regular: $4.475
Mid-grade: $4.714
Premium: $4.931
Diesel: $5.219
DC gas prices
Regular: $4.50
Mid-grade: $4.864
Premium: $5.056
Diesel: $5.09
Delaware gas prices
Regular: $4.285
Mid-grade: $4.594
Premium: $4.829
Diesel: $5.103
Florida gas prices
Regular: $4.346
Mid-grade: $4.644
Premium: $4.959
Diesel: $5.052
Georgia gas prices
Regular: $4.269
Mid-grade: $4.561
Premium: $4.9
Diesel: $5.091
Hawaii gas prices
Regular: $4.81
Mid-grade: $5.003
Premium: $5.268
Diesel: $5.083
Idaho gas prices
Regular: $4.296
Mid-grade: $4.448
Premium: $4.654
Diesel: $4.877
Illinois gas prices
Regular: $4.57
Mid-grade: $4.901
Premium: $5.292
Diesel: $4.886
Indiana gas prices
Regular: $4.256
Mid-grade: $4.557
Premium: $4.869
Diesel: $4.939
Iowa gas prices
Regular: $3.921
Mid-grade: $4.044
Premium: $4.474
Diesel: $4.734
Kansas gas prices
Regular: $3.817
Mid-grade: $4.076
Premium: $4.318
Diesel: $4.606
Kentucky gas prices
Regular: $4.042
Mid-grade: $4.334
Premium: $4.641
Diesel: $4.892
Louisiana gas prices
Regular: $4.132
Mid-grade: $4.405
Premium: $4.721
Diesel: $4.917
Maine gas prices
Regular: $4.319
Mid-grade: $4.571
Premium: $4.827
Diesel: $5.22
Maryland gas prices
Regular: $4.302
Mid-grade: $4.649
Premium: $4.913
Diesel: $5.187
Massachusetts gas prices
Regular: $4.354
Mid-grade: $4.60
Premium: $4.828
Diesel: $5.135
Michigan gas prices
Regular: $4.261
Mid-grade: $4.541
Premium: $4.876
Diesel: $4.915
Minnesota gas prices
Regular: $3.954
Mid-grade: $4.145
Premium: $4.483
Diesel: $4.765
Mississippi gas prices
Regular: $3.997
Mid-grade: $4.254
Premium: $4.581
Diesel: $4.876
Missouri gas prices
Regular: $3.85
Mid-grade: $4.083
Premium: $4.356
Diesel: $4.648
Montana gas prices
Regular: $4.002
Mid-grade: $4.242
Premium: $4.507
Diesel: $4.702
Nebraska gas prices
Regular: $3.917
Mid-grade: $3.999
Premium: $4.375
Diesel: $4.659
Nevada gas prices
Regular: $4.872
Mid-grade: $5.054
Premium: $5.247
Diesel: $5.16
New Hampshire gas prices
Regular: $4.29
Mid-grade: $4.56
Premium: $4.824
Diesel: $5.186
New Jersey gas prices
Regular: $4.379
Mid-grade: $4.657
Premium: $4.848
Diesel: $5.222
New Mexico gas prices
Regular: $4.179
Mid-grade: $4.462
Premium: $4.732
Diesel: $4.961
New York gas prices
Regular: $4.466
Mid-grade: $4.722
Premium: $4.957
Diesel: $5.275
North Carolina gas prices
Regular: $4.181
Mid-grade: $4.486
Premium: $4.825
Diesel: $5.079
North Dakota gas prices
Regular: $3.89
Mid-grade: $4.113
Premium: $4.347
Diesel: $4.609
Ohio gas prices
Regular: $4.091
Mid-grade: $4.378
Premium: $4.716
Diesel: $4.967
Oklahoma gas prices
Regular: $3.852
Mid-grade: $4.111
Premium: $4.342
Diesel: $4.677
Oregon gas prices
Regular: $4.722
Mid-grade: $4.872
Premium: $5.079
Diesel: $5.291
Pennsylvania gas prices
Regular: $4.436
Mid-grade: $4.728
Premium: $5.007
Diesel: $5.397
Rhode Island gas prices
Regular: $4.352
Mid-grade: $4.638
Premium: $4.881
Diesel: $5.111
South Carolina gas prices
Regular: $4.076
Mid-grade: $4.38
Premium: $4.708
Diesel: $5.004
South Dakota gas prices
Regular: $3.946
Mid-grade: $4.068
Premium: $4.418
Diesel: $4.601
Tennessee gas prices
Regular: $4.112
Mid-grade: $4.414
Premium: $4.757
Diesel: $5.03
Texas gas prices
Regular: $4.004
Mid-grade: $4.288
Premium: $4.59
Diesel: $4.888
Utah gas prices
Regular: $4.304
Mid-grade: $4.467
Premium: $4.652
Diesel: $4.922
Vermont gas prices
Regular: $4.311
Mid-grade: $4.528
Premium: $4.751
Diesel: $5.14
Virginia gas prices
Regular: $4.241
Mid-grade: $4.578
Premium: $4.896
Diesel: $5.06
Washington gas prices
Regular: $4.707
Mid-grade: $4.868
Premium: $5.057
Diesel: $5.274
West Virginia gas prices
Regular: $4.118
Mid-grade: $4.367
Premium: $4.657
Diesel: $5.022
Wisconsin gas prices
Regular: $4.038
Mid-grade: $4.326
Premium: $4.74
Diesel: $4.751
Wyoming gas prices
Regular: $3.987
Mid-grade: $4.192
Premium: $4.436
Diesel: $4.683
