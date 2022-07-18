Gas Prices To Hit $4? Why Downward Trend Likely Won’t Last in ‘Tightest Oil Market’ in Decades

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
Andrii Zorii / iStock.com
Andrii Zorii / iStock.com

Average gas prices in the U.S. could fall as low as $4 a gallon in the coming weeks after pushing above $5 in mid-June, a White House official said over the weekend. However, those “low” prices might not last very long.

Rising Gas Prices: How Inflation Has Impacted Gas Prices Over the Years
Stimulus Update: Federal Gas Rebate Checks Worth $100 a Month Forthcoming?

Amos Hochstein, special presidential coordinator for international energy affairs, said he expects the average price to “come down more towards $4” a gallon, MarketWatch reported. “We already have many gas stations around the country that are below $4,” he said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on July 17. “This is the fastest decline rate that we’ve seen against a major increase in oil prices during a war in Europe, where one of the parties in the war is the third-largest producer in the world. So these are extraordinary circumstances. We’ve taken very tough measures to address them right away, both for the American consumer but really for [the] global economy, too.”

Prices still have a ways to go before they hit $4 a gallon. The national average was $4.521 a gallon as of July 18, according to AAA. That’s down from $4.678 a gallon just a week prior and $4.989 a month before. The all-time high of $5.016 a gallon was set on June 14.

Hochstein gave much of the credit for falling prices to President Biden’s decision to release a million barrels of oil a day from U.S. emergency reserves. But while prices are undoubtedly on a downward trend of late, some experts warn that it’s only temporary, and that a fresh round of price surges could happen as soon as October.

Those concerns are tied to the timeline for stricter sanctions on Russian oil, the Washington Post reported. Under a worst-case scenario, Russia might retaliate by shutting its supply down altogether, which could push the price of oil to triple what it is today.

“If you were to ask me where could oil prices go, I would say pick a number,” Michael Tran, managing director for global energy strategy at RBC Capital, told the WaPo. “This is the tightest oil market we have seen in a generation or more.”

Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Compare: 8 Best Places That Offer Gas Rewards

Meanwhile, some economists warn that measures being promoted by the White House — such as allowing Russian oil onto the market at reduced prices, taxing oil company “windfall” profits and cutting the federal gas tax — might not have the desired effect of easing prices at the pump permanently. “When things like this happen, we tend to focus on short-term fixes,” Christopher Knittel, a professor of applied economics at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, told the Washington Post. “But, unfortunately, gas prices are not really something you can fix in the short term.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Gas Prices To Hit $4? Why Downward Trend Likely Won’t Last in ‘Tightest Oil Market’ in Decades

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Frequently Asked Social Security Questions Worth Revisiting

    Along with private pensions and savings/investments, Social Security benefits are one leg of the three-legged stool of retirement planning. Social Security: 7 Must-Know Facts for 2022Social...

  • Cameron Smith refuses to rule out LIV switch while Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson may follow

    Cameron Smith became the first Australian since Greg Norman to win The Open, and then refused to rule out a defection to his compatriot's Saudi-backed LIV series.

  • Steelers work out five USFL defensive linemen

    A handful of players who were part of the USFL’s return to life this year have signed with NFL teams and the Steelers could be adding one after a tryout on Monday. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team had five defensive linemen in for workouts. They are Doug Costin, Freedom Akinmoladun, Domenique Davis, [more]

  • 5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash

    Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...

  • Social Security Schedule: When July 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

    The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in early July. In May, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 1.0% and the all items index increased 8.6%...

  • Guyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza

    For the poor, small South American country of Guyana, there's no time like the present when it comes to reaping the rewards of its offshore oil jackpot. With sky-high oil prices, a transition to renewable energy on the horizon and 750,000 citizens desperate for better lives, Guyana is putting its foot on the gas to exploit it vast oil reserves, even if that means sacrificing some longer-term gains. Already locked into contracts with oil firms that have been criticized for being too one-sided, Guyana had hopes of setting up a state-run oil company to manage the next development phase and conduct its own seismic surveys of unexplored fields - all with the aim of securing the best possible return.

  • Elon Musk Warns U.S. and EU About This Delicate Issue

    The Russian war in Ukraine and soaring oil prices have revived the debate on the energy independence of rich countries.

  • Oil prices rise above $100 a barrel as Biden fails to secure an oil output deal with Saudi Arabia

    Supply pressures are in play again as President Joe Biden left Saudi Arabia without any kind of assurances on oil production.

  • Senior Biden official who expects gas to drop to $4 a gallon says prices have 'come down at the fastest rate' in decades

    Amos Hochstein said it's the fastest decline rate against a rise in oil prices during a war in Europe, where one of the parties is a large producer.

  • Expect gas prices to drop to $4 a gallon soon, Biden energy adviser says

    After peaking above a record $5 a gallon in June, U.S. gas prices should continue to fall in the coming weeks, a top White House energy adviser said Sunday, predicting prices around $4 a gallon, on average.

  • European cargoes carrying Russian oil are traveling huge distances and making transfers at sea to deliver crude before EU sanctions begin

    "We see Greek companies providing almost the largest tanker fleet for the transportation of Russian oil," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

  • Chinese Lithium Giant Pulls EVs Deeper Into Forced Labor Glare

    (Bloomberg) -- A lithium producer for carmakers including BMW AG and Tesla Inc. is beginning work to assess battery metals projects in Xinjiang, deepening links between electric vehicle supply chains and a region at the heart of human-rights allegations against China. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansJennifer Lopez and Ben

  • Russia Snubs Gas Transit Bookings, Keeping Buyers Guessing on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Moscow again rejected additional gas-pipeline space offered by Ukraine, keeping European buyers guessing as future flows on the key Nord Stream route also remain uncertain.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Weighs Mortgage Grace Period to Appease Angry HomebuyersS&P 500 Erases Gains With Nasdaq 100; Apple Dips: Markets WrapAt a monthly auction on Monday, Russia

  • Gazprom Declares Force Majeure on Customer, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC declared force majeure on supplying at least one European customer in a letter dated July 14, according to a report by Reuters.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapIn the letter seen by Reuters, Gazprom said it could not fulfil its supply oblig

  • Gas prices have dropped for over 30 days. Where is gas the cheapest – and most expensive?

    Gas prices have declined for weeks across the country. Here's what you need to know about where prices are the cheapest and most expensive.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Is Trying to Break the Downtrend

    There's no question we have seen soft action in the semiconductor and equipment space. Days are long when prices just continue to drift lower. As we see here with Action Alerts PLUS holding Applied Materials and other names in this group, there is a defined downtrend channel that has become difficult to penetrate to the upside.

  • Gas could soon fall below $4 a gallon, says Biden energy advisor

    A top White House energy advisor on Sunday said gas prices could soon fall below $4 per gallon on average. Amos Hochstein told CBS’ “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan he expects the national average of $4.53 per gallon to come down and inch closer to $4 per gallon in the coming weeks. Hochstein, the…

  • ‘Critical’ sea freight congestion keeps prices high

    As the world grapples with inflation, pandemic-inflated global freight prices are stubbornly refusing to return to normal.

  • Gas prices keep dropping, down another 15 cents in past week

    Average gas prices in America drop for the second week in a row due to lower demand and lower oil prices.

  • India’s Diesel, Gasoline Sales Taper Off Adding to Oil’s Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s gasoline and diesel sales during the first half of July dropped from last month as seasonal rains curtailed demand in the world’s third-biggest energy consumer, that could help keep a lid on oil prices.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskPakistan’s Khan Demands Early Polls After By-Election WinChina Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer LoansThe three