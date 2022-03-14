Gas prices hit new record of $4.43 per gallon, up 79 cents in two weeks

·1 min read


Gas prices in the U.S. continued their historic climb this weekend, hitting a record high of $4.43 per gallon on average on Saturday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Associated Press reports.

The cost per gallon of regular-grade gasoline has climbed 79 cents in the past two weeks, making the current gas prices $1.54 more on average than at this time last year.

Previously, the record high for gas prices was $4.11 per gallon in July 2008, notes the AP.

In certain parts of the country, gas has reached into the high $6 range, including in Los Angeles, where some gas pump prices have almost reached $7 per gallon.

Diesel prices have also seen an increase, with the price up $1.18 in recent weeks, averaging $5.20 a gallon.

The record-setting prices come after President Biden announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports in response to the Ukraine invasion.

"That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports and the American people will deal another blow to Putin's war machine," he said last week.

Gas prices, which were already on the rise before the invasion, are likely to continue to rise.

The White House is seeking to pin the blame for high gas prices in the United States squarely Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is a Putin spike at the gas pump, not one prompted by our sanctions," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last week.

