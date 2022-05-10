Gas prices hit record high in Ohio, AAA says

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

Average gas prices in Ohio have set a new record high, according to new data from AAA.

Across the state, the average price for a gallon on regular unleaded gas is $4.17. In Ohio, the previous record was set in 2011, when gas was selling for an average of $4.15 per gallon.

The national average on Tuesday is $4.37, which is also a new record, according to AAA.

AAA data shows that in the Miami Valley, the highest average gas prices are being reported in Miami County, where the average is $4.21. The lowest is being reported in Darke County, where the average is $4.10.

Diesel prices also hit a record high in Ohio on Tuesday with the average price per gallon being $5.24.

On Monday, gas prices jumped to $4.35 across the Miami Valley. GasBuddy.com reported the price jump at stations in West Carrollton, Huber Heights, Dayton, Troy, Beavercreek, Kettering, Springfield and many other stations in the region.

