Gas prices hit new record highs in Lexington. Check out prices around Kentucky

Gas prices are surging again, which according to a new analysis from AAA, is due in large part to the rising price of crude oil and increased demand from drivers heading into the summer.

Those factors are also driving up fuel prices for drivers in Fayette County, with gas prices here appearing to hit a new high as of Tuesday.

The average cost per gallon of regular fuel stood at $4.14 for Fayette County, according to AAA.

The graph below shows after plateauing and declining slightly, gas prices in Fayette County have climbed once more. Tuesday’s average was almost 15 cents higher than the previous peak of $4 per gallon back in mid-March.

Note: This graphic will automatically update as new data become available.

What’s happening in Fayette County and other parts of the state is a microcosm of what’s occurring on a national scale.

As AAA points out, during the past two weeks, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has risen 20 cents to $4.32. It’s only a penny less than the record high set March 11.

Part of the upward pressure on pump prices is due to the high cost of crude oil, hovering around $100 a barrel last week and, as of Monday, pushing toward $110 a barrel. Citing figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, AAA also pointed to higher demand from drivers.

Here’s what you can expect prices to look like by county in Kentucky.

Note: This graphic will automatically update as new data become available.

Ky. hopes to lead on electric vehicles. It’s one of the worst states for driving one.

How can I save money on gas?

While most gas stations in and around Lexington won’t offer you much of a break at the fuel pump, you can get a modest discount if you pay in cash at these stations below. (Prices are from crowd-sourced site GasBuddy and current as of Tuesday, May 10.)

The EG American on 101 Lexington Green Circle: $3.79/gallon

The Marathon station at 2034 Garden Springs Drive in Lexington: $3.89/gallon

AAA also has tips and habits you can adopt to help you save money on gas in the long term, like keeping your tires properly inflated.

Do you have a question for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out the form below or email ask@herald-leader.com.