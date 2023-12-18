Gas prices hit two-year low in Florida; Palm Beach County drivers still pay most at pump

Gas prices in Palm Beach County remain the highest in Florida even as what drivers pay at the pump has dropped to a two-year low statewide.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida on Sunday, Dec. 17, was $2.86, AAA-The Auto Club Group said. In the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton metro market, it was $3.09 — 9 cents higher than Naples, which has the second-highest in the state.

Palm Beach County's prices are higher than other parts of the state because of a local tax on gasoline sales. This week's average price in the county is down 12 cents from last week when it was $3.21. And the lowest price in Palm Beach County registered 78 cents below the countywide average.

Palm Beach County storm impact: Light, except for damage at popular waterfront restaurant

Why are gas prices going down?

"Pump prices are falling at the perfect time, as more than 6 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the year-end holidays," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

"Strong domestic gasoline supplies and low oil prices have contributed to the downward pressure on prices at the pump. Oil prices regained some strength last week, so a modest increase is possible at the pump, but AAA expects gas prices to remain low through the holidays."

As of Sunday, 88% of Florida gas stations had prices below $3 per gallon, and 33% had prices below $2.75, AAA said.

The state's cheapest gas on average can be found in two of Florida's largest markets, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater and Orlando, both at $2.73. Pensacola was 1 cent higher at $2.74, AAA reported.

Where to eat: Best restaurants for Christmas Eve, Christmas dining in Palm Beach County

Stations with the lowest gas prices in Palm Beach County

The following per-gallon prices were posted on Monday, Dec. 18, on the website www.GasBuddy.com and represent the lowest for these parts of Palm Beach County.

Northern Palm Beach County: Costco, 3250 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, $2.31.

Central Palm Beach County: Sam's Club, 4295 45th St., West Palm Beach, $2.43.

Western Palm Beach County: Costco, 11001, Southern Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, $2.65

Southern Palm Beach County: Costco, 1873 W. Lantana Road, Lantana, $2.54.

Tom Elia is an editor at The Palm Beach Post, overseeing coverage of public safety, the courts and Palm Beach County’s northern and western communities. You can reach him at telia@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Gas prices low in Florida; Palm Beach County pay most at stations