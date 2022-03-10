Gas prices are hitting record levels. Use this interactive map to see Charlotte’s average

Gas prices in Charlotte and across both North Carolina and the country are continuing to hit record levels, leaving drivers frustrated and questioning when prices will come back down.

A gallon of regular gas in North Carolina costs, on average, $4.18 as of Thursday, according to AAA. That’s the highest recorded average ever, per AAA, and almost $2 more than the average from a year ago, which was $2.61.

This interactive map, which updates daily and is powered by data from AAA, breaks down prices by county.

Here’s what to know about gas prices in Mecklenburg County and throughout North Carolina:

Charlotte gas prices

Some takeaways from the data:

Mecklenburg County’s average regular gas price was slightly less than the statewide average Thursday, sitting at $4.12.

Most of the counties surrounding Mecklenburg had similar average gas prices Thursday. Union County had the lowest in the area, $4.09, and Rowan County the highest, $4.14.

Hyde County had the highest average in the state as of Thursday, with a gallon of regular typically going for $4.38. Ashe County had the cheapest gas on average, going for $3.94 per gallon Thursday.

When will gas prices go back down?

It’s not known when gas prices will peak, and there are multiple factors that contribute to pricing.

The ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia has been cited as a contributing factor to the recent spike in gas prices because Russia is a major exporter of crude oil. The United States has banned “all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy” as part of a strategy to economically punish Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

The International Energy Agency — an intergovernmental organization made up of 31 counties, including the U.S. — has said it will release oil from member countries’ “strategic reserves” “to reassure markets.” The plan “is the largest coordinated release since IEA was founded in 1974,” AAA says.