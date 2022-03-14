Idaho gas prices hit historical high. See costs near you with this interactive map

Just one month ago the average price of gas in Idaho sat at $3.52 and it felt like a monumental rise considering the price of gas in February 2021 was just $2.40.

Fast forward to March 2021, and the average price of gas in the Gem State is now $4.36, according to data from the American Automobile Association. It’s a jump of 84 cents from this time last month, in large part due to the United States’ ban on imports of Russian oil amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Idaho’s swift increase in gas prices is even more concerning considering this time last week gas in the state was below the national average by 11 cents — $3.96 in Idaho compared to $4.07 nationally. Now, Idaho is about three cents more expensive than the national average.

The continued rising price of gas in the state has been setting record upon record, with the previous record price of gas in the state before this month being $4.12 in July 2008

Despite a short period in which Idaho’s prices were lower, the Gem State has typically seen higher average gas prices than the rest of the country.

The data used in the following interactive map updates daily and uses data collected from AAA.

As of Monday, gas prices in Boise County are the most expensive in the state at $4.70. Ada County sits just above the state average at $4.43.

Here are the regular gas prices in Idaho by county. See where you land:

