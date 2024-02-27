Gas prices inching down in state, Santa Fe

Feb. 26—After soaring 37 cents earlier this month, the average price for a gallon of gas is inching down in Santa Fe and across the state, according to AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch.

AAA says a gallon of gas in Santa Fe is averaging $3.04, a down from $3.12 in the middle of February. Statewide, the average gallon of unleaded fuel dropped to $3.01 — about 7 cents. The national average is 26 cents more at $3.27.

AAA spokesman Daniel Armbruster said in a statement Thursday demand will likely keep prices fluctuating in the coming weeks and months, adding that a switchover to a more expensive summer blend of gasoline is also nearing around late March or early April.

"With the busy spring break travel season approaching, gas price average fluctuations remain likely," he said.

Elsewhere in New Mexico, Albuquerque is averaging an even $3, and Farmington continues to see the highest average at about $3.08, according to AAA.

Nationwide, Hawaii's average was the highest at $4.70 and Oklahoma recorded the lowest average at $2.85, according to AAA.