Gas prices in Indy edging $4 a gallon as world watches Russia. How to find the best deal

It's only a matter of time before the many gas stations in Indianapolis hanging onto $3.99-a-gallon crest the $4 mark and thrust us back to 2008.

Overnight Saturday, the nationwide average did just that, according to AAA, landing at $4.01 Sunday.

No one has been immune to the disarray of the global oil markets in the last week, which stems from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, even though the United States buys very little oil from Russia, USA Today reported.

Across the country, average gas prices have risen 40 cents in one week. Indiana experienced the same spike, from an average of $3.52 last week to $3.96 today, according to AAA.

A year ago, the average price in Indiana was $2.71.

Today, the lowest anyone can find in the Indianapolis area is $3.75, according to user-submitted info on GasBuddy. As of about 8 a.m. Sunday, that price was found at a Marathon gas station on East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

A few counties in Indiana have already breeched $4, including Boone, Cass, Steuben and Marshall counties, according to AAA. The cheapest average prices are in the southwest part of the state, where counties are in the $3.80 arena.

From USA TODAY: Why gas prices are shooting up

The coasts currently have the highest prices, though they also started with the highest prices and experienced similar increases. California is the most expensive market, with Sunday's average at $5.29 a gallon. On the east cost, Connecticut takes the cake, at $4.22

Russia exports about 12 percent of the global oil trade, according to the International Energy Agency. Oil importers and shippers have issued "a de facto ban" on Russian oil, USA TODAY reported.

Contact IndyStar transportation reporter Kayla Dwyer at kdwyer@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter @kayla_dwyer17.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Gas prices in Indianapolis creeping to $4; Where to find cheaper gas