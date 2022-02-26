Gas prices in Iowa and U.S., already elevated, are expected to rise following Russian invasion of Ukraine

Grace Altenhofen, Des Moines Register
Gas prices across the U.S. are expected to rise following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but how much remains in question.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at gas price monitoring website GasBuddy, predicted in a post-invasion news conference that there would be incremental increases in gas prices over the next few weeks, with the potential for larger increases down the road.

"This was not necessarily a shock, with the headlines coming out of the White House, but now that Russia has attacked Ukraine, the situation escalates," said DeHaan. "This could escalate to a potential disruption in the flow of oil out of Ukraine," the source of about 60,000 barrels a day.

Prices displayed at the The Kum & Go gas station at 1293 Eighth Street in West Des Moines.

He also pointed to the possibility that Russia could use oil as a weapon, hitting back at Western sanctions by limiting supply. It's the world's third-largest oil producer after the United States and Saudi Arabia, producing about 10.5 million barrels a day, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

GasBuddy had anticipated gas price increases as tensions rose over Ukraine, but DeHaan said the impact of the actual invasion may require an upward adjustment to its forecast.

"The Russia situation could likely push prices higher than we expected. GasBuddy's forecast may need to be revised in light of the situation," he said.

As of Saturday, the changes had been relatively small, with AAA's gas price website recording an average price for Iowa of $3.401 a gallon for regular unleaded, up about a 7 cents from the day of the invasion, and $3.429, an increase of about 12 cents, in the Des Moines metro.

DeHann said gas stations will be facing higher costs immediately, but it may take weeks before customers see significant increases. If the war and its fallout continue, he said, the U.S. is on track to hit a $4-per-gallon national average by April or May.

AAA was reporting a national average of $3.597 on Saturday. The highest U.S. average price on record is $4.114 in July 2008.

The price of unleaded at the Casey's General Stores gas station at 105 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines was nearly $3.50 a gallon on Friday.

"For gas prices to drop, it would take either a drop in global demand or an increase in global supply, both of which seem unlikely," DeHaan said. "

Though there had been no huge price spikes as of Friday, some Des Moines metro residents said they were feeling the effects of already-high gas prices.

"I didn't know it was this high until I filled it up today, I had no idea it was at 3 1/2 [dollars]," Des Moines resident Dewayne Cabil said as he filled his car at the Kum & Go store at 73rd Street and University Avenue in Windsor Heights. "I wish (President Joe) Biden could do a little more of what he's doing. People like senior citizens, how are they going to pay for their gas?"

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporting intern for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

